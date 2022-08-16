TRAVERSE CITY — A committee tasked with recommending how American Rescue Plan Act funds should be spent in Grand Traverse County got 47 informal requests from area organizations.
The county board will use the requests to assess demand and determine if they align with community priorities as determined by an ARPA survey taken earlier this year by those who live, work or own a business in the county. A formal request for proposals will likely be sent out in September, said Hannah Stachnik, marketing and communications specialist for Grand Traverse County.
The top three priorities determined by the survey are infrastructure, workforce housing and mental and behavioral health and other social services.
The county received about $18 million federal ARPA funds, which must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026. The county hired Public Sector Consultants to lead it through the process; Tim Dempsey, vice president, will give commissioners an update on the process at their regular Wednesday meeting.
All of the requests are included in the board meeting packet at the county website.
Several requests were for water and sewer projects, such as a $4.5 million request for municipal water in Acme Township and a $4.2 million request for two new wells in Blair Township.
There were several requests for recreational upgrades, such as a baseball/softball field at the Grand Traverse Civic Center, a pickleball court at Memorial Park in Green Lake Township, and upgrades to the Norte Youth Cycling facility and bike track.
Goodwill Northern Michigan requested $2.5 million to construct 30 permanent supportive housing units for the chronically homeless next to Safe Harbor. The entire project is slated at $6.7 million.
East Bay Township submitted requests for 15 projects totaling about $7.6 million, but Supervisor Beth Friend said priority has been given to replacement of a sanitary sewer force main from a pump station on Indian Trail Boulevard to the regional wastewater treatment facility. The line broke during the pandemic, she said.
“That line carries all of East Bay and Acme Township’s waste,” Friend said, adding that the township has a history of making a 50 percent match for grants and other funding.
The packet of 47 funding requests did not include any for mental health services, despite the ARPA community survey putting those services as one of the top three needs in the county. It is something that Commissioner Betsy Coffia questioned, as a county survey from 2020 also puts mental health in the top three. That need was reflected in an updated strategic plan developed in April, where commissioners talked about the possibility of using ARPA funding to help establish a crisis facility.
“I’m hard-pressed to believe that there’s just no organization out there that would want us to spend some ARPA money on mental health, especially since it’s such a high priority and need in the area,” Coffia said.
Coffia said it’s not the end of the conversation by any means, as public input sessions will be scheduled.
Kate Dahlstrom, who has long advocated for better mental health services in the region, said she had been watching the county’s ARPA web page for information on submitting a proposal. She was very surprised by the 47 proposals in the meeting packet.
“I follow a lot of media, I watch the news and I read the Record-Eagle,” Dahlstrom said. “This it the first I’ve heard that we’ve been able to submit proposals.”
Dahlstrom is co-chair of a committee made up of several community members seeking to establish a full-service crisis center that will also function to divert people away from emergency rooms and jails. It will be called the Grand Traverse Center for Mental Wellness, she said.
“I look forward to being able to submit a request for funds,” she said.
A six-bed Crisis Welcoming Center recently opened in the downtown Traverse City offices of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority that is meant to be a stepping stone to a larger center.
A request for information was posted on the county’s Facebook page in July that sought information on potential projects seeking ARPA funding and encouraged those that met the criteria to fill out an online form. The deadline for submissions was Aug. 8.
