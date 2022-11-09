TRAVERSE CITY — Eight candidates vied for four open seats on the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education, but Erica Moon Mohr, Andrew Raymond, Holly T. Bird and Beth Pack have come out on top, according to unofficial election results.
Moon Mohr garnered the most votes, with 18,777, and Bird was a close second with 18,444. Moon Mohr was a front runner in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties, but Bird got the most votes from Benzie County.
Raymond was third with 14,001 votes and Pack won 12,632 votes.
This will be Moon Mohr's second full term on the board and Raymond's first full term on the board. He was appointed in 2020.
Incumbents Matt Anderson and Sue Kelly did not seek re-election.
Moon Mohr said she's excited to continue to serve on the board, which she feels has a lot of good momentum, especially with the recently created and implemented strategic plan.
"As it got closer to the election, I thought, 'What if I don't get elected?'" Moon Mohr said. "It just made me feel like I just have so much work left to do and we're moving in such a good direction right now that I'm excited about what the next four years holds."
Although election results from the county trickled in late into the night, she watched some of the results come in in real-time, and it was exciting to see the community support she had throughout the campaign come to fruition, she said.
Bird said she is thrilled and honored to be voted onto the school board, and she was pleasantly surprised to see how many votes she received, especially in her first campaign. She plans to focus on what is in the best interest of the children, such as giving them access to a healthy learning environment, during her time as a board member.
Bird also said that, as an Indigenous person, she said she will be an important addition to board conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion, a conversation that she says would align with the district's current strategic plan.
Bird said she also hopes the board can move on without the interference of political agendas.
Raymond said he is "incredibly humbled and honored" to be elected to the school board.
Raymond said he looks forward to continuing to build on the positive momentum of the past few months, including implementing the district's new strategic plan.
"I'm really just looking forward to getting the focus back on the kids and making TCAPS the best district possible," Raymond said.
Pack said she was surprised to see she won, especially because she has never campaigned before.
As a board member, Pack said she wants to make sure COVID recovery is a top issue. She said she feels that there's a lot of work ahead of her, like becoming attuned to the board's current work and learning Robert's Rules of Order.
She wants to make sure students are doing well in school and enjoying it, become more closely aware of how many students are struggling academically and what discipline practices look like in the school district.
Matthew Hanley, who came out with 12,528 votes in the end, trailed Pack closely by a little more than 100 votes.
Hanley said he's disappointed that he wasn't in the top four, but he feels the elected candidates will help move the school district forward.
"They'll serve the community and the school district extremely well," he said.
The campaign was a learning experience, Hanley said, and he does not currently have plans to run for school board in the next election, which is slated to take place in 2024.
Behind Hanley was Nicholas Roster with 12,335 votes, Justin VanRheenen with 9,651 votes and Misten Boysen with 8,765 votes.
VanRheenen said he was disappointed in the results, because he was hoping to work with the board in a more official capacity, aside from the activist work he does in running the "TCAPS Transparency in Education" and reaching out to board members to voice his opinion on certain policies and decisions. He said he plans to continue that work, but he's unsure if he'll run again at the next school board election.
He added that he is fully confident in the candidates who were elected.
Boysen said she was also disappointed in the final results because she was hoping to advocate for her children and for their education, but she does already have plans to run in the next school board election. Boysen also plans to be more involved in her kids' schools and volunteer more of her time to TCAPS between now and then, she said.
Considering that and the fact that this was her first campaign and certain events within her personal life prevented her from campaigning more and earlier, it was a good run, she said.
"I congratulate all the other candidates, and I wish them the best of luck," Boysen said. "Hopefully they do well for Traverse City."
Roster said he did not have time to comment on the election's outcome Wednesday.
