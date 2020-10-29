About the candidates

Zach Larson, 27, of Grayling, works as a librarian assistant for the Crawford County Library system as well as a full-time restaurant manager. He previously chaired the now-defunct Crawford County Democratic Party and worked as an election inspector.

Daire Rendon, 68, of Lake City, owns a company that provides virtual customer service for monitored security providers. She and husband Bruce, a former state representative, raised their family in Lake City. She attended two years of college before moving into business.