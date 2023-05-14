TRAVERSE CITY — Cities around the U.S. are re-examining residential zoning rules that restrict housing variety across wide swaths of their neighborhoods – and Traverse City is doing the same.
Planning commissioners on Tuesday will present a slate of changes to one- and two-family districts that city Planner Shawn Winter previously said aims to open up those neighborhoods to more housing varieties.
They’re also aimed at boosting the number of buildable lots within the city’s existing — and largely built out — boundaries.
The open house is a chance for people to learn more about the proposals, and to give feedback ahead of a public hearing in June.
Amendments include removing a 15-per-year cap on accessory dwelling units, also known as in-law flats, allowing them alongside homes that are split into duplexes and removing a requirement that the property owner live in either the accessory or principal dwelling.
Other changes would trim minimum lot sizes in some single-family districts, allow two homes on single family-zoned lots large enough for a second one, permit up to four-dwellings in two structures in two-family neighborhoods and allow duplexes without a special land-use permit in some single-family neighborhoods.
Definitions of duplex, triplex and quadplex also would be added to the city zoning ordinance, and cluster housing, where a handful of homes are built on an oversized lot, could be sited on a minimum of 1 acre — compared to the current minimum of 5 acres.
The ideas have some support as a way to increase the city’s housing stock and variety.
But they’re also stirring concerns that they could hurt the character of the city’s residential districts, especially if adopted all at once. Still others question if it would have much effect at all. Winter has said several limiting factors would combine to reduce the impact.
But Winter said these ideas are still worth pursuing.
Planning Commission Chairman Brian Hassing echoed that. These changes wouldn’t solve the local or regional housing problem, but 80 percent of Traverse City’s residential land is zoned as single-family and current zoning rules don’t allow for much housing variety there, he said.
“That excludes a lot of different people from socioeconomic backgrounds who should also have the opportunity to enjoy living in, and with all the benefits of living in, town,” Hassing said at their May 2 meeting. “This is is put together as a group of amendments to allow incremental infill where housing units could possibly fit.”
