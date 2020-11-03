TRAVERSE CITY — Final results are slow-coming, but Sheriff Tom Bensley held the lead as counting continued into the wee hours of Election Day.
Notably lacking totals into early Wednesday saw Bensley carrying 22,136 votes, with Hall trailing at 14,637.
Grand Traverse County Clerk Scheele told the Record-Eagle about 25 percent of county votes had yet to be counted — a margin with potential to swing several races.
Neither candidate — Bensley or challenger Greg Hall — returned requests for comment.
Incumbent Sheriff Bensley has served Grand Traverse County for more than 12 years, and if uncounted results continue trending to the right, the Republican will add another four to that count.
His opponent Hall, a Democrat, ran as a first-time candidate to challenge Bensley for the seat. He’s been a vocal critic of the department, and offered a platform of jail and overall inter-department reform.
Bensley began his career with the Sheriff’s Department dive team. He moved up the ranks through decades of work, and if reelected, hopes to push for more department funding and additional officers for the Grand Traverse County Interdiction Team.
According to Bensley, he initially sought the role after urging from friends and relatives more than a decade ago.
