Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 25 kt from the west and highest waves around 4 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&