TRAVERSE CITY — Some had beans, while others did not, but all the chilis shared one important quality — they were all delicious, people said.
On Saturday afternoon more than 200 people attended, and sampled, 13 different chilis at the first Grand Traverse County Firefighter Chili Cook-Off at Metro Fire Station 11.
The event’s organizer, Brandy Trussell from Paul Davis Restoration and Remodeling of Northwest Michigan, said she was surprised by how many people showed up.
“Being able to incorporate our public into our fire departments, we want to make sure that they see what goes on in a fire department, and meet their firefighters who are protecting them and saving them everyday,” said Trussell, adding this was the inspiration for throwing the cook-off.
Representatives from nine out of 11 fire stations in the county presented their chili to a panel of three judges and community members.
Scarlett Smith and her friends said they were a bit biased.
“Station 10 in Long Lake has my favorite,” she said. “I have a bit of a personal attachment toward them because my husband is a firefighter there.”
Yet, others, like Butch Mccrimmon, tried all 13 to objectively submit the vote for the People’s Choice Award.
“Out of all of them, No. 3 was my favorite,” he said. “It had the best flavor, and just stuck out to me after trying them all.”
Mccrimmon and Smith turned out to both be right, as EMS Director for Long Lake Fire Rescue, Dave Grattopp was the fan favorite of the day.
“It’s amazing, oh man it’s such an honor,” Grattopp said after accepting the People’s Choice Award.
The recipe for Grattopp’s award-winning chili first came from the now-shuttered restaurant in downtown Traverse City, Reflections.
“I found their original recipe online years ago and made some of my own modifications to it as I experimented with it,” he explained.
Grattopp said he hopes this event will become a yearly tradition for firefighters in the county, and said he’ll be back next year to defend his title as the people’s favorite chili.
The three judges, Bill Froehlich from 9&10 News, State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer and State Farm agent Kris Krzywosinski, were responsible for deciding first, second and third place prizes of the day.
Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department walked away with all three awards, with Lt. Mike Winter and Mike Stone in third place, Stacey Bird for second place, and winner Capt. Troy Holliday for first place.
In addition to a large trophy, Holliday also walked away with $441 for his fire station.
In the room next door to the chili competition, event organizers set up a silent auction with donated items from local businesses that raised more than $2,300 for the Grand Traverse Region Emergency Responders Alliance. This money will go toward funding “emotional wellness” resources for local first responders, Chief Pat Parker said.
“Our people see a lot of things that are not great, and we see people who have really bad days,” he said. “So right now we’re using that money that has been raised today to make sure our firefighters can come back to work tomorrow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.