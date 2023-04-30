TRAVERSE CITY — The plan to pick a new police chief by the time Traverse City Police Department Chief Jeffrey O’Brien retires is off the table.
The April 3 termination of former City Manager Marty Colburn effectively stopped the process in its tracks – and who will be responsible for choosing the chief isn’t yet clear.
Applications for the city’s new chief officially closed at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The job was posted through a third-party site called the Michigan Commission of Law Enforcement Standards.
O’Brien’s last official day will be June 30, which Colburn announced during a city meeting on Feb. 26.
“Everything’s been kind of put on hold,” O’Brien told the Record-Eagle Friday. “I don’t expect to have too much input on this.”
When Colburn was still city manager, O’Brien said the plan had been for him to meet with Colburn and the city’s Human Resources Director Kristine Bosley to talk about the post, but that meeting never occurred.
“He (Colburn) said he wanted my input, but I never had any conversation with him,” O’Brien said. “He was gone before we did that meeting, so I have not had any conversation with anybody in reference to my replacement.”
Colburn said in March that the city was planning to have a new chief on board by O’Brien’s last day in June.
O’Brien had not been expected to choose his successor, but the intent had been to have the new chief ready to step in when O’Brien retired, Colburn had said then.
In terms of the actual selection process, Colburn confirmed in March that the current chief would not be involved in the ultimate decision. Instead, the selection committee had consisted of Colburn, alongside members of the city’s Human Resources department, a law enforcement representative, as well as other senior city officials.
On Saturday, Colburn told the Record-Eagle that he considers hiring O’Brien to be a highlight of his tenure with the city. He said he was fortunate to be able to place someone in that role who filled a departmental leadership void and made many changes.
Those changes ranged from implementing many community policing initiatives to adopting technology, such as body cameras, from professional development for sergeants and captains, and creating a crisis intervention team, to better responses for people experiencing overlapping housing, mental illness and substance use issues.
“I’m very, very proud of this police department,” Colburn said. “They truly stepped up and continue to learn and grow professionally and serve this community honorably.”
Prior to his dismissal, Colburn also spoke with the Record-Eagle about the qualifications for the new chief.
“It takes somebody who not only understands it, but can learn to work within the community, and all the many different partners we have, to build the relationships so that we have that trust and legitimacy of the police department,” he said.
A police chief is a unique position for a city manager to hire — unlike other city departments, the police chief leads one where officers enforce laws, carry guns and can find themselves in dangerous situations. “For all those reasons, that’s why it’s a very critical role to have a trained professional who can lead that organization,” Colburn said.
To be considered for the role, city officials have said candidates must be certified through Michigan Law Enforcement Officers Training, as well as have 10 years of experience in law enforcement – with five of those years in a command position.
“There are legal requirements that they have to meet through the state,” Colburn pointed out. “It’s not just a matter of the city appointing somebody, as it is also they have to have a license or be eligible for that license to step in as a police chief.”
The salary range for the full-time post is $83,528 to $108,605, plus a benefits package that includes a city pension, a take-home vehicle and health insurance.
In December 2015, when Colburn named him chief, O’Brien had served as interim chief for six months before that. His tenure as an interim prior to being named chief marked the first time in the department’s history that an interim had been at the helm.
That is almost certainly going to be the case again, city officials indicated, since no one — including the interim city manager candidates themselves — wants an interim city manager to choose the new chief.
So the likely scenario will be an interim choosing another interim.
Mayor Richard Lewis agreed that an interim city manager shouldn’t be hiring the next police chief — unless some unforeseen urgent circumstance required it.
The police chief is someone the city manager will have to work with closely, so the city’s top administrator should be a part of that hiring decision, he said.
“I think in that particular case and I’ve heard in Elk Rapids, Suttons Bay — everywhere I’ve been as an interim — it’s come up several times,” Lewis said. “I think if it could be held off, or start on proceeding to get to a couple of candidates in the end, but I think that’s a good position to be in unless it’s an emergency and you have to do it. Then there’s nothing else to do.”
Lewis said he trusts that the interim city manager would work with assistant City Manager Penny Hill and Bosley to find a good fit for the interim police chief opening.
As for the process of finding a full-fledged chief, Lewis said he wasn’t concerned about it – including whether firing Colburn had caused any delay in it.
“I have no idea where that process is, none,” he said, referring further questions on that issue to Bosley or Hill.
Commissioners on Monday, as indicated on their agenda, are expected to vote on an employment agreement for Nate Geinzer, their first choice for the interim manager job.
In his interview, Geinzer said other hires — such as city finance director or treasurer — might require him to make a long-term pick. But, for the police chief, he said he would look for someone within the department who could temporarily serve in an interim role until a permanent city manager is named.
O’Brien said he has not spoken with the incoming interim city manager about the transition. But he does recommend, if the interim comes from within the department, that either Road Patrol Capt. Matthew Richmond or Detective Bureau Capt. Keith Gillis be chosen for the opportunity.
“One of those two individuals — Captain Gillis or Captain Richmond — will be named as the interim chief,” he said. “I have the utmost confidence in both of them that they can step in and do that job very well.”
Bosley said via email on Friday morning that she is waiting for the new agreement with an interim city manager candidate to be approved on Monday before moving forward with the chief of police applications.
“The interim plans on meeting with each department, HR being one, to discuss what is outstanding and recruitment will be part of that discussion,” she wrote.
Hill did not respond to multiple requests for comment,
In a March 19 email to commissioners, Colburn had expressed the hope of staying on the job as city manager to see through several unfinished projects, noting that a sudden departure could disrupt the city’s forward momentum.
Asked Saturday if that reference included the hiring of a new police chief, he demurred from answering the question.
“I’m going to leave my concerns out of it at this point,” he said. “That’s for them to figure out.”
