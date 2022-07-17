HONOR — In Homestead Township, state and federal COVID-19 recovery dollars will help finance a long-awaited project that will provide access for fishing, blueberry picking and other recreational activities.
For area resident Tim Ervin, the local contribution was the final key to a years-long effort by himself and other Honor-area residents to convert an old, 52-acre private property into public park space, replete with 150 feet of frontage along Platte River.
Ervin is a member of the nonprofit community organization known as the Honor Area Restoration Project, or HARP, has been a driving force in the project.
“What’s happening here is almost like a template for how to get things done,” Ervin said.
The township allocation of about $40,000 towards the creation of Platte River Park is the first major use of the nearly $217,000 Homestead Township officials received in American Rescue Plan funding last year. Township officials unanimously signed off on the decision in May.
“We had the money, and so we thought it made sense to be able to put it towards something that we knew that the community could get use out of, at the end of the day,” said Tia Kurina-Cooley, township supervisor. “The Platte River Park in general, once it’s all done, it’s going to have a lot of benefits for the community … and it will be something that we’ll be proud of.”
The township is one of 19 local governmental units in Benzie County which received such funding, disbursed through the Michigan Department of the Treasury in June 2021 following the passage of the $1.9 trillion national stimulus package a few months prior. Nearby, in Grand Traverse County, there are 16 such governments, and in Leelanau County, there are 15.
County governments and larger cities received their funding directly from the federal government. Combined, Michigan government entities received $10.3 billion.
Many communities are taking a slow approach to spending their share of that relief funding. Data released by the U.S. Department of Treasury last month showed that, nationally, the entities which had received their share directly from the federal government had obligated about 28 percent of their funds in 2021.
Even Cooley said it remains to be seen exactly how the community will spend the rest of its ARPA money — although there are plenty of projects on the horizon, and outlined in the township’s capital improvements plan, that will likely be prime candidates.
“It just allows us that cushion, and that ability that if we need to pull from that we have it available,” she said.
Communities have time. They don’t have to decide what to do with the money until 2024. From there, they have another two years to actually spend it.
But, while some communities wait to garner public feedback on how best to spend the money, others already have clear needs — and, in HARP’s case, an active community structure through which to channel it.
“Money in itself doesn’t do anything, unless there’s people there that know what to do with it, and they can organize themselves in a way that it’s gonna be successful,” said Ingemar Johansson, president of HARP.
He said it was an “easy ask” to seek support from the township’s ARPA funding, because HARP and the local government leaders established a good working relationship over the past 12 years since the founding of the nonprofit organization.
Years before the pandemic, the community surrounding the small village of Honor was already in need of recovery. Ervin said the area, which is a roughly 25 mile drive southwest along U.S. 31 from Traverse City, and 15 miles directly south of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park, “had fallen into a fair amount of economic distress and (was) lacking direction” when HARP emerged as a group of concerned citizens seeking to right the ship.
Ervin said he remembers the first, informal meeting in 2017 when he and roughly 20 other community members met around picnic tables at a roadside park along U.S. 31 to seek solutions. One of the first priorities that emerged was to purchase and develop the property that would become Platte River Park, stretching from U.S. 31 to Indian Hill Road.
Now, half a decade later, the land is officially owned by Homestead Township, with HARP continuing to provide much of the legwork when it comes to planning and fundraising for the project.
“When that property came up for sale, I think it was like, ‘Okay, what’s a way that we can purchase this and make use of it for everyone’s benefit,’” Kurina-Cooley said. “So I think just the access to the river is a big piece of it.”
With funding coming in from Michigan Department of Agriculture, the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, and private organizations such as Rotary Charities, as well as others, work on the latest phase of the project is set to begin this summer and wrap up in October or November. That work will include the construction of a parking lot, paved driveway, non-motorized trail, kayak launch and a gazebo with picnic tables.
The park will include public access points to the Platte River for fishing, kayaking and other activities, with a ramp that complies with standards set by the American with Disabilities Act. It will also include a blueberry patch open for picking, which was a feature of the land when it was under private ownership.
Ervin said the Homestead Township board’s unanimous decision in May to provide additional funding was an important sign of support.
“(As the owners of the property), they’ve got a vested interest in it, but that was really remarkable for them to recognize how important this asset is,” he said. “Not just now, but into the future for the people that live there, people that visit there — to make that kind of an investment, that was a really big, big commitment.”
