TRAVERSE CITY — At publication time this morning, just 10 or 39 Grand Traverse County precincts had reported results.
This is the first major election where clerks from each township had to bring vote unofficial vote tallies to the county clerk’s office.
Cellular modems that were previously used to transfer results from each precinct to the county clerk have been removed from all voting machines.
The change came after a recommendation by the Election Security Commission after the 2020 elections in which many people falsely claimed that vote counts were not accurate.
While there was never a problem with the voting machines or using the closed system modems to transfer results, the Michigan Bureau of Elections followed the recommendations as a measure to add more security.
Results of seven county commission races will be reported in Thursday’s paper.
At press time, five millage renewals for the Bay Area Transportation Authority, the Commission on Aging, Veterans Affairs, Senior Center operations and Animal Control appeared to be passing by comfortable margins.
