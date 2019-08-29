Road, lane closures Aug. 29-30
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission plans to close Five Mile Road from north of Holiday Road to U.S. 31 Aug. 29-30. Utility work is expected to take from 7 a.m. Thursday through 3 p.m. Friday. No through traffic is allowed.
Additionally, traffic on northbound Garfield Road from Hammond to South Airport Road is reduced to one lane on Thursday. The outside lane and shoulder are closed for sewer repair from about 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shoulder is closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday in a 1,000-foot area on West Silver Lake Road starting north of Culver Road. Crews continue roadwork for a nearby school, closing a lane from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
