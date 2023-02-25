TRAVERSE CITY — Immaculate Conception Elementary was given a stay pending the appeal of a decision that about a dozen parking lot lights at the school must be hooded.
The lights, which are on poles that are about 12-feet tall, will be allowed to shine unfettered until the appeal is decided, although they must be set at 350 lumens, per an order from 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin A. Elsenheimer.
Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools officials recently said the lights were dialed down and are set as ordered. But Amelia Hasenohrl, who lives near the school, said the lights are still too bright and invasive.
The school at 314 Vine St. opened in 2019 and was sued by Hasenohrl, who claims the light trespasses onto her property, invades her privacy and violates the Traverse City lighting ordinance. The city is not named in the lawsuit.
In December, Elsenheimer found in favor of Hasenohrl, stating that the school’s lights were brighter than the allowable 500 lumens and were not hooded or shielded to prevent light from straying onto neighboring property and into the sky.
The city ordinance states that all outdoor lighting must be shielded.
The school was given 60 days to come up with a plan for adding shields to the lights, and then another 60 days — until the end of February — to install cutoff shielding. For now, the lights can remain as is.
Hasenohrl’s attorney Blake Ringsmuth said the appeal could take more than a year.
“I’m disappointed that the school gets to continue violating the lighting ordinance and negatively impacting the neighborhood for the foreseeable future, seeing that appeals take a year or more,” Ringsmuth said.
Attorney J.D. Praasterink, who represents Immaculate Conception, was not available for comment.
The city lighting ordinance states that outdoor lights, such as those for porches, walls, landscaping and paths, must be less than 500 lumens. It also states that all outdoor lighting must be shielded.
It also states that unshielded lights brighter that 2,250 lumens are not allowed. City code officials have interpreted that to mean that lights up to 2,250 lumens do not need to be shielded, said Shawn Winter, the city’s planning director.
The Traverse City Planning Commission, under direction from city attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht, recently recommended removing inconsistencies in the ordinance with amendments that would have only required shields for outdoor lights with more than 1,125 lumens.
City residents pushed back, saying 1,125 lumens is too bright and that experts should be consulted about any changes.
Then city commissioners rejected the planning commission’s proposed amendments at their Jan. 4 meeting.
“What was proposed was clearing up the language,” Winter said. “It’s not that it needs technical evaluation. It’s just that there’s confusing language in how it’s written.”
Winter said the ordinance, as written, sets two different thresholds and no one could easily know what the limits are.
Traverse City Mayor Richard Lewis said he expected the light ordinance to be brought back to the commission.
“It doesn’t really have to do with the school, it has to do with the ordinance,” Lewis said. “So, yes, I think it will be back before us.”
Jerry Dobek, an astrophysicist who helped write the city ordinance, is against changing it.
“If we change the ordinance that opens the door for anybody to come forward and ask for the rules to be changed — not just for this ordinance, but for other ordinances,” Dobek said.
Ringsmuth has said that GTACS officials were pressing city planners to change the ordinance before their 60 days were up so they would not have to change the lights. An email from Praasterink and received by the Record-Eagle via Ringsmuth shows that Praasterink offered to help rewrite the ordinance. The city did not take him up on his offer.
Dobek is one of the founding members of Dark Sky Association, which aims to decrease light pollution by requiring shields on outdoor lights. He said the lights don’t look like they’ve been turned down to 350 lumens, if at all.
With one lumen about equal to 10 watts, the output from the school lights would be comparable to a 30- to 40-watt incandescent bulb found in a microwave oven, he said.
Dobek said there are inexpensive and logical fixes for the lights. Hoods could be mounted on the outside of the fixtures, although that would take away from the aesthetics of the antique-look of the lights.
Another solution is installing blacking paper inside the fixture so it extends below the bulb, Dobek said. That would cost up to $60 per fixture, he said.
