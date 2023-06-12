TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Police Department officials named an interim chief: Captain Matthew Richmond.
Richmond will be taking over for current Chief Jeffrey O'Brien when he retires on June 30. He will officially assume the role on July 1, according to a release from the City of Traverse City.
"I'm honored. I'm grateful to have this opportunity," Richmond said during a press conference on Monday morning. "We have a lot of great men and women here in the department."
Richmond joined TCPD in 2004, and served as a detective, sergeant, detective sergeant, lieutenant and captain of road patrol services during his tenure.
During his time with the department, Richmond went back to school and obtained his masters in law enforcement and public safety leadership from the University of San Diego.
O'Brien said Richmond's vast experience will help the department continue their community policing initiatives.
Since 2015, O'Brien said he's implemented the six pillars of 21st century policing: Building trust and legitimacy; policy and oversight; technology and social media; community policing and crime reduction; officer training and education; and officer safety and wellness.
This included the addition of a community police officer, a LGBTQ+ liaison officer and a social worker to the force.
Richmond said he's looking forward to continuing these principles and programs during his time as interim chief.
"As we move forward, the Traverse City Police Department will be committed to the community policing philosophies established throughout years past," he said in a statement. "We will strive to build stronger partnerships throughout our community and look for ways to improve upon our successes and failures, all to provide the best workplace for our department members and the best service for the citizens of Traverse City."
Part of continuing O'Brien's legacy will consist of maintaining relationships with community partners, Richmond said. Those relationships are imperative for a safe community, he said.
Richmond's first official day as chief will also be the first day of the National Cherry Festival.
In his current role as road patrol services captain, he's in charge of scheduling and setting up the law enforcement infrastructure for this year's festival.
Since it's the same every year, Richmond said organizing this year's festival safety protocols will pretty much remain "status quo."
Looking ahead, there have been no announcements made about who will take over Richmond's current role as captain of the road patrol.
He said there are no immediate plans for replacing the road patrol captain position, and that with Lieutenant Steve Sivek in charge of the roads and the creation of new administrative sergeant position, held by Pete Simerson, the day-to-day operations will be taken care of.
Richmond will continue to serve as the interim chief until a new permanent city manager is hired and onboarded, which will be after interim city manager Nate Geinzer's six-month contract is up in September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.