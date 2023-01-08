TRAVERSE CITY — A historic win for Indian Country came through in President Joe Biden’s recently passed $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that will fund the government through most of 2023.
Included in the bill is a significant policy change for $9.5 billion in advance appropriations available to the Indian Health Service for the next two years — a major departure from how the federal government has historically funded IHS.
“Including advance appropriations for Indian health in the omnibus is a historic moment for Indian Country over a decade in the making,” William Smith (Valdez Native Tribe), National Indian Health Board president, said in a statement.
“While Indian health remains chronically underfunded, this provision will help ensure that the Indian Health Service can provide stable, uninterrupted care to our people – even when there is a government shutdown. We are confident that we can build on this win and continue our work toward full and mandatory funding for the Indian Health Service, fulfilling the promises this country made to our people over two centuries ago.”
The previous method of funding Indian Health Service was made with a “continuing resolution” or an “omnibus appropriation” bill. Both methods are last-minute legislative actions subject to all the ups and downs of the political process in establishing the appropriation amount for IHS.
Once that amount is established, sovereign nations, in turn, administer subcontracts to provide direct health care services for their citizens. The Indian health system serves approximately 2.5 million patients at IHS, Tribal facilities, and urban Indian organizations created to meet the U.S. trust responsibility to sovereign nations.
“Federal funding for IHS, and by subcontract implication, Indian Tribes, has always been inadequate to meet Indian health care needs,” David Arroyo, chairman of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, said.
That inadequacy has been established by several independent measures over multiple years and was aggravated by the uncertainty created within the continuing resolution or omnibus appropriation process. The change “has been sought out by the Tribes for several years,” he added.
Elevating the visibility of Native American health care issues has been a struggle shared by sovereign nations. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Native Americans experience higher rates of health problems than the general American population and other racial minority groups — an issue that has plagued the communities for decades.
Today, the average Native American suffers disproportionately higher rates of substance use disorder, are 60 percent more likely to commit suicide, twice as likely to die during childbirth, three times more likely to die from diabetes and five times more likely to die from tuberculosis.
Since the federal government became involved in Native American healthcare 70 years ago, it has allocated smaller proportions of money per capita to the IHS than any other federally funded healthcare program, according to the latest available figures from the Government Accountability Office.
The GAO report showed that Medicare, Medicaid, the Veterans Health Administration and federal prisons receive two to three times as much federal funding per person than the amount allocated for Native Americans.
The president’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget proposes to authorize and appropriate funding for IHS for 10 years, to 2032. The budget significantly increases IHS’ funding, makes all funding mandatory, and exempts all proposed law mandatory funding from sequestration.
‘It is imperative that the federal government — both the executive branch and legislative branch — recognize, maintain, and honor their responsibility to fulfill the federal government’s trust responsibility to American Indian nations,” Arroyo said.
“The advanced appropriation process, in part, fulfills that obligation by providing a greater degree of certainty in Indian health care funding for tribal nations,” he said.
