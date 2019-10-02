TRAVERSE CITY — A pop-up park may be in the works for a long-vacant property sandwiched between Front Street and the Boardman River.
Much like pop-up restaurants that are temporary in nature, the park would not be a permanent fixture on the 1.25-acre privately-owned property.
The idea came from Christine Keefe, co-owner of the 123 Speakeasy on Front Street. Keefe envisions a green space with a few trees, maybe some benches and some art — all of which would be temporary, she said.
“This is meant to be a temporary thing,” Keefe said. “It’s not meant to be permanent.”
The property at 124 W. Front St. is owned by Great Lakes Central Properties 124 LLC, a company owned by Louis Ferris. The property is up for sale and has a reduced asking price of $3.75 million.
“I think it’s a good idea when you have property that’s sitting vacant right on the Boardman River,” said Jean Derenzy, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority.
Derenzy said she has been in contact with Ferris, who is open to the idea of a park. But an agreement between Ferris and the DDA needs to first be worked out.
“We have a long ways to go,” Derenzy said.
Investment in the park would be very low, consisting of sprucing up landscaping and making it accessible, she said.
A five-story building with retail space, condominium units and underground parking once was planned for the space, but a special land use permit from the city expired in 2017 after construction had not begun.
“I think it’s always great to look at different ideas and be able to energize that property even as it’s for sale,” Derenzy said.
Keefe said she has been in contact with individuals and neighborhood associations that support her idea for a pop-up park.
“What I really want is to activate everybody in the area that could use this space,” Keefe said. “It’s hard for people to wrap their heads around what the Boardman means to them unless they have a chance to interact with it. This is another touch point.”
Keefe said she will write a grant for some funding and will seek in-kind donations, such as local nurseries that are willing to “store” their trees on the lot for the summer and artists who may let their sculptures or a mural temporarily grace the park.
She also has a couple of friends who have volunteered to show movies at the park on an inflatable movie screen. The only cost would be about $300 for licensing fees, she said.
Ferris also owned property across the street at the intersection of Front and Pine streets, but sold it to Traverse City in 2016 for $1.3 million. He retains a strip of that parcel that faces Front Street.
The city plans to build a parking ramp there, while Derenzy said the strip owned by Ferris could be used for retail shops located in front of the garage.
Across Pine Street work has begun on a development that will mostly house an administrative center for 4Front Credit Union, with about 100 employees from the area expected to move there, credit union officials said previously. Construction permanently closed an 85-space parking lot once located there.
Keefe said she hopes the pop-up park could be in place next year.
“I think we have at least a season,” she said. “We’re raring to go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.