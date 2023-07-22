WILLIAMSBURG — You never know what you might find in your own backyard but sometimes, experts can help figure out what you’ve got.
Samels Family Heritage Society invites the public to Samels Farm in Williamsburg on Sunday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. to identify local artifacts.
“The goal of the event is to help local residents get answers to their questions about things that they have found on their properties by having professional archaeologists review the items and give their professional opinions,” said Shirley Shane, a member of the group’s archaeological team.
Participants can bring up to five artifacts. Dr. Charles Cleland and Dr. Michael Hambacher will help identify the items.
The identification event follows the society’s mission of education and preservation.
The Samels Farm website states the family found Native American artifacts on the land they farmed, and in 1966 and 1967, hosted archeology field schools on their property. During this time, archeologists discovered remains of a wooden village along the Skegemog shoreline. According to the website, these artifacts are in the Michigan State University museum in Lansing.
The family’s artifact collection is archived in the Elk Rapids Area Historical Museum, it says.
Frank Samels, the original owner of the farm, had four sons. One died young and the other three never married or had children.
According to an Archaeological Conservancy article, two of Frank’s sons, Ben and Rob, established a fund with the organization to ensure the property continued serving the greater good after the brothers’ deaths.
“We work together with the Archaeological Conservancy, and we take care of the buildings and the educational aspect that the family had wanted taken care of,” Shane said.
Ultimately, Shane she hopes the society shows people that archaeology is everywhere.
She said the organization sees the identification event as an opportunity to connect with the public.
“I think we hope that they get a sense of satisfaction for what they’re doing in their own worlds about archaeology,” Shane said.
