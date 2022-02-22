TRAVERSE CITY — Ice covering roads, sidewalks, trees and power lines in the region from a Tuesday storm will likely stick through the week.
Ice accumulated from sleet and freezing rain brought in by the storm is not likely to melt naturally before the end of the week due to predicted low temperatures, said National Weather Service of Gaylord Meteorologist Matt Gillen. The temperature of the region is expected to stay in the high 10s to low 20s between Wednesday and Friday.
Wednesday is also expected to bring 25-30 mile-per-hour winds, which may lead to ice fracturing and falling from power lines and trees.
The local temperature is not expected to get close to or above freezing until at least Saturday, Gillen said.
“Whether it's walking surfaces or untreated roads or basically any surface that hasn't been treated with salt, (the ice) is not going to go anywhere,” Gillen said. “It's going to be sort of a longer delayed cleanup than just a quick-moving snowstorm (that) we can plow out of the way.”
The area along M-72 and between M-72 and M-55 saw the most freezing rain and sleet. The most concentrated and widespread precipitation occurred between 2 and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, after which the storm moved northeast and left the region with scattered precipitation.
Farther north, areas across M-32 and in Gaylord saw some sleet. North of the Mackinac Bridge mostly just experienced snowfall.
The storm, which was expected to down power lines and coat roads in ice, did not cause many outages in the region or crashes on primary roads.
As of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, most in the northern Michigan region still had power, except for some residents in Lake, Newaygo, Clare, Oceana and Iosco counties. Gillen said that while freezing rain can cover branches and power lines and cause complications, it would likely take longer than it would for freezing rain to cover flat surfaces, like roads and sidewalks.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Lt. Chris Oosse said the day was “uneventful” for the department in terms of crashes on the road. The sheriff's department addressed some “normal” issues on county roads, but nothing significant related to the ice storm.
He said it’s likely due to traffic being light, the county’s maintenance of the roads and school being called off.
Michigan State Police Special Lt. Derrick Carroll said MSP had also not seen many ice-related crashes on primary roads, but there were some on secondary roads, particularly in Missaukee County. He said the Michigan Department of Transportation did a good job of treating the roads before the storm.
He doesn't expect significant issues later in the week, even if some ice remains.
“I do think the worst of it is over,” Carroll said.
The storm did, however, impact some local flights.
Kevin Klein, CEO of Traverse City's Cherry Capital Airport, said a "handful" of flights had been canceled or delayed as a result of the storm. As of 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, he expected more cancellations and delays to be called into the evening but for overnight flights to remain unaffected.
