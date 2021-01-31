TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Lakes haven’t yet developed much ice cover this winter and experts suggest there could be effects on both weather and lake biology.
Frigid air temperatures in recent days helped more ice to develop, but experts reported that last week Great Lakes ice cover was lower than ever during that time period dating back almost 50 years. Ice cover now amounts to closer to 10 percent than the 2 percent coverage last week, statistics show.
“We are definitely on the particularly low end,” said James Kessler, physical scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Great Lakes environmental research lab in Ann Arbor.
“We have had some growth, but it’s still well below normal.”
Kessler said there is a lot of year-to-year variability, but data shows this winter’s ice formation rates are tracking well below average. He described it as an anomaly — at least so far this winter.
“It’s still quite early to rank the ice season yet,” Kessler said.
Typically annual maximum ice coverage arrives between mid-February and mid-March, he said.
Multiple atmospheric factors helped create the mostly open water conditions, said Jia Wang, NOAA research scientist and ice climatologist.
The key factor was Great Lakes water temperature, he said, which always reacts to atmospheric teleconnection patterns. This winter, strong and warming La Niña out of the south, as well as warming patterns from both the Pacific and Atlantic regions — have simultaneously kept the Great Lakes in warmer-than-normal weather.
Estimates call for a maximum 30 percent ice cover this winter, Wang said.
The lack of ice should also be expected to impact winter weather, shoreline habitat and fisheries biology, experts said.
Kessler said increased open water on the Great Lakes can often lead to increased lake effect snowfall throughout the winter, a possibility as the region heads into the latter half of the season.
That open water combined with elevated water levels could also result in continued shoreline impacts, said Mark Breederland, extension educator with Michigan Sea Grant in Traverse City.
“When we have a winter as currently exists, all the wave energy from the storms crashes directly on the shoreline, causing scour and erosion. I would suspect we have lots more erosion at these high lake levels,” he said on both Lakes Michigan and Huron.
Those wintertime shoreline changes may also impact fisheries biology, said Jay Wesley, fisheries biologist and Lake Michigan Basin coordinator for the state Department of Natural Resources.
Near-shore fish species such as minnows, small mouth bass and northern pike may lose some habitat protections provided by ice cover, he said, but the Great Lakes’s prey fish species may thrive — alewives, round gobies and smelt. That will in turn provide an abundance of food for the lake’s predator species, Wesley said.
“It could be a positive in that respect,” he said.
Wesley said the bigger concern will be for species such as whitefish, cisco and lake trout, which spawn on shallow reefs, which are protected from wave action by ice coverage. Recruitment rates may be impacted, he said, but devastation isn’t likely to happen.
“Nature always hedges its bets and some of the reefs are already in protected coves and bays,” Wesley said.
“We are definitely on the particularly low end (for ice coverage).
We have had some growth, but it’s still well below normal.” James Kessler, physical scientist at NOAA’s Great Lakes environmental research lab in Ann Arbor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.