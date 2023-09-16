TRAVERSE CITY — After a brief foray into retirement Randy Fewless is back at the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
This time, he’ll be serving as Michael Shea’s undersheriff.
His first day on the job will be on Monday.
With almost 30 years in law enforcement, Shea said Fewless’ application stood out among the rest.
“As newly appointed sheriff, part of my statutory duties are to appoint an undersheriff,” Shea said. “I don’t take that lightly. I have taken painstaking tasks to thoroughly go through this process.”
Fewless was born and raised in Cadillac, and attended Ferris State University in Big Rapids where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.
Once he graduated, he said he worked as a police officer in Manton for a year before moving to the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office where he stayed until August 1994.
He was hired by the GTC Sheriff’s Office, where he worked as a community police officer in Acme and Whitewater townships. Since joining the sheriff’s office he has also worked as a road patrol deputy and sergeant, detective sergeant, captain of the field services division and captain of the investigative services division.
“Randy’s experience, attitude and enthusiasm will help foster the culture I am promoting at the sheriff’s office,” Shea said. “This starts at the top and filters down, and subsequently out into the community.”
Fewless worked as a driver for the Nationwide Organ Recovery Transport Alliance, transporting organ donations throughout the state this summer post-retirement.
He said he’s thrilled to be starting this new chapter with the department and Shea.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am,” he said.
Shea said he first began his search with a memo out to all of his current staff members asking for letters of interest for the position.
The only caveat was all applicants had to be certified through the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards.
He also received two outside letters of interest in the position, including Fewless.
“After thoroughly reviewing all of the interested persons’ applications, it was clear that he was the most qualified person for the job,” Shea said. “Not to mention the values that he and I share, it just aligns perfectly.”
Michigan law doesn’t have any time constraints on when a new sheriff appoints their undersheriff, Shea said, but he wanted to fill the post sooner rather than later.
“It’s a very vital role. Having served in it for five years, I know how important it is, and it’s a big lift,” Shea said.
Fewless also submitted an application for the Traverse City Police Department Chief opening. He said he plans on formally withdrawing that sometime next week. The TCPD opening was paused during the search for a new city manager; City clerk Ben Marentette was offered the job on Monday.
In addition to Fewless’s appointment, Shea promoted two sergeants, Roy Raska and Jon Morgan, to lieutenant.
Lt. Raska was the department’s Employee of the Year in 2021. He joined the sheriff’s office in 1998.
Lt. Morgan was named the department’s “top shot” during the annual awards ceremony.
Their first official day as lieutenants will be Monday.
