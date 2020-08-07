SUTTONS BAY — A Leelanau County Road Commissioner will step down after starting an uproar by using a racial slur in a public setting.
But Tom Eckerle, 75, said he's not stepping down because of community pressure in the wake of his using the n-word just before the start of the road commission's meeting Tuesday.
He is leaving his elected post, he said, because the road commission has hired a new manager, Brendan Mullane, who will start later this month. The position has been vacant since April.
"The new manager is starting and I don't want to burden him with this," said Eckerle, who spoke with the Record-Eagle on Friday.
The community reacted swiftly when the news broke that Eckerle used the n-word to describe people in Detroit, calling for him to resign at once or face a recall. Several people have started the recall process, which includes collecting at least 3,300 signatures.
Eckerle has since repeated the word several times while talking to at least two reporters, including from the Record-Eagle.
Still, he says he has no bias against Black people or any group of minorities. He says it is not OK to use the n-word, that it probably offends some people.
"Do I regret saying it? No," Eckerle said. "I am not a racist."
Eckerle has justified his use of the word claiming that the Black Lives Matter movement is much more racist than the n-word. He says all lives matter.
"You can call it anything you want, but (BLM) is the true form of racism," he said. "Black Lives Matter has nothing to do with Black people. It has everything to do with liberals who have never solved a problem and are tearing this country apart ... We've got to stand up. Some place, somewhere, somebody has to take a stand."
Fellow road commissioners sent Eckerle a letter that included a statement released Friday in which they declare they don't condone his comments and will not tolerate racism. The letter asked for his immediate resignation and was signed by the other four members.
Ellen Fred, of Cedar, did research all day Friday on how to recall an elected official.
"It's just going to save us so much effort," Fred said. "I'm relieved that he's made this decision. I think the massive public outcry speaks to this community's intolerance for racism and our desire to hold our elected officials accountable."
Leelanau County Administrator Chet Janik said he has been taking phone calls all day from California and New York and everywhere in between. Janik heard one universal message from the callers — that people will not tolerate that kind of language.
Janik said a second message he heard consistently was that people outside of the region will not visit Leelanau and spend their money there unless Eckerle resigns.
Janik also spoke with Eckerle and said he appreciated the fact that he reached out to him.
"I believe he made the right decision," Janik said.
Janik said one positive thing that's come out of the incident is that it has opened a major discussion on racial injustice in the county.
Leelanau County Commissioner Ty Wessell was glad that Eckerle is planning to step down.
"I'm pleased because I think that is a good resolution," Wessell said. "I think this is an opportunity for us now to have the right conversation, because this is not a political issue, it's a human rights issue."
A semi-retired farmer, Eckerle has lived in Leelanau County his entire life. Over the past two days his phone, too, has been ringing. Many of the calls are people insisting he resign.
But some calls, he said, are from people who support him.
"There's a heck of a lot of people out there who believe like I do and will not admit it," he said.
