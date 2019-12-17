BELLAIRE — A man convicted of shooting and killing another man he mistook for a deer could spend up to 15 years in prison.
A jury convicted David Michael Barber, 46, on three counts — involuntary manslaughter, felony weapons possession and discharging a firearm resulting in a death — relating to the Nov. 15, 2018 death of Justin Beutel.
The panel of 12 returned the guilty verdict Dec. 13 after three days of testimony at the 13th Circuit courtroom in Antrim County.
"In a case like this, regardless of the verdict, it doesn't change what happened," Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter said.
"Is there really a good outcome here? It's a loss of life at the end of the day, and you can't change that with a verdict."
The 38-year-old Beutel was field dressing a deer he'd shot and killed on a parcel of land his family owned when Barber shot him on the first day of hunting season.
Beutel sent a photo of himself posing with his prized buck to his family members just before his death.
A Department of Natural Resources investigation revealed Barber trespassed onto Beutel’s family land while hunting that day. Barber then spotted what he thought was a buck about 55 yards away and fired a shot, according to court records. Barber approached the scene expecting to find the dead buck but instead found Beutel — with a fatal gunshot wound — slumped over the partially harvested deer.
Daniel Hartman, Barber's attorney, said Beutel wasn’t visible from Barber’s perch, and he called into question whether his client’s actions constitute the level of negligence needed for an involuntary manslaughter charge.
Jurors were not swayed by his arguments.
Hartman could not be reached for comment.
The manslaughter conviction carries with it a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. The penalty for a felony firearm conviction on a first offense is a mandatory two years in prison, while the high court misdemeanor conviction of discharging a firearm resulting in a death carries a maximum of two years in prison.
Sentencing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 13 at the Antrim County Courthouse in Bellaire.
"Hopefully this allows both families to move on and help the healing process," Rossiter said.
