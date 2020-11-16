MANISTEE — A hunter may miss much of 2020’s hunting season after striking himself in the eye while preparing his crossbow, according to Michigan State Police.
The man, a 37-year-old Boyne Falls resident, had been hunting in Manistee County near Wellston on Saturday morning, according to an MSP statement.
The area is largely rural and forested.
Bow and crossbow hunting has been open in the Lower Peninsula since October, and crossbows may also be used in any season allowing firearms.
He was hand-cranking his crossbow’s drawstring when the crank broke, according to MSP. He took the bulk of the strike with his right eye.
Michigan State Police investigators suspect a potential manufacturer’s defect in the crank after an inspection of the device.
The man was transported to Munson Healthcare in Manistee, and has since been transferred to Traverse City’s Munson Medical Center for surgery, according to the release.
MSP highlights the importance of being familiar with one’s hunting equipment — especially when handling weapons like firearms, bow and crossbows. Anyone handling such equipment should visually inspect their gear for any faults or wear.
