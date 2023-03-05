TRAVERSE CITY — A developer building affordable apartments in Traverse City wants a tax break to build a third building.
Woda Cooper Companies is asking for a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement to build a 53-unit building at 1020 Hastings Street. It’s currently an office building kitty-corner to where the company just broke ground on Annika Place, a similar building with the same number of apartments. On Monday, city commissioners will decide whether the developer gets a 16-year tax break starting in 2025 where it would pay 6 percent of rents, minus certain utilities, instead of property taxes.
Those payments would range from $29,463 in 2025 to $45,903 in 2040, documents show. Compare that to an estimated tax bill of $420,500 for the completed project in its first year. PILOT payments are split up across various jurisdictions and millages, with 19.43 percent going to Traverse City’s operating millage and 39.73 percent to Traverse City Area Public Schools’ operating millage.
Woda Cooper Companies wants to build a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, 22 of which would be for people earning 70 to 80 percent area median income.
Others would have rents for people earning as low as 30 percent area median income, with rents tentatively set for $365, $530 or $975 per month for a one-bedroom and $412, $635 or $1,180 per month for a two-bedroom. Nineteen would be set aside as permanent supportive housing.
Commissioners will also vote on a water and sanitary sewer main project set to coincide with Michigan Department of Transportation’s rebuild of East Front Street from Garfield Avenue to Grandview Parkway, and Grandview Parkway from East Front to just west of Division Street. Both mains would be upgraded to a larger size for $2,466,800, with MDOT to build stormwater system improvements at its cost. Construction is planned for 2024.
