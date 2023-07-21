TRAVERSE CITY — Hundreds of new apartments are coming to Garfield Township – and more could be on the way.
Township planners recently gave the OK for Ridge45 developer Westwind Construction to add 196 units in seven buildings to the apartment complex at Lafranier and Hammond roads — already the site of 400 units, township Planner John Sych said. It’s the site of a previous development planned by the same developer, but with a different style of housing envisioned.
Instead, the developer will build structures similar to what’s already there, Sych said. The request to add a fourth phase to the apartment complex was cause for little concern among the planning commissioners.
“Obviously, we’ve seen how these earlier phases have fit in there and how they’re looking,” he said, adding that some planners would have preferred the previous plans and the variety of building types included in them.
“I think, by and large, the township’s been happy with the way Ridge45 is developing,” Sych said.
Messages sent to a contact with Westwind Construction, listed in zoning application papers, were not answered.
Planners also held a hearing for another apartment project along the growing Hammond Road corridor, this one near Garfield Avenue.
Sych said Outlook Development Company wants to build 80 apartments across five buildings on a 13-acre site behind a gas station at the intersection’s northwest corner.
The developer secured a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement from the township, a step toward offering the apartments at affordable rents, Sych said.
Brian Stadler, Outlook Development Company’s manager, said the company is looking to secure Low Income Housing Tax Credits from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. He cautioned that the project is still being put together, including its financing, so it’s not a sure thing.
“There’s a lot of steps to go through for the project, so it’s not really as close as it may seem yet,” he said.
The Saginaw-based company has built other projects in Michigan as well as out-of-state, each one a recipient of tax credits for affordable housing, Stadler said.
Garfield Township’s willingness to grant tax breaks to such projects is what caught the company’s attention.
“Getting a PILOT in the state of Michigan is somewhat challenging, and so Garfield Township has a history of approving those types of projects,” he said. “Then we found a piece of property that fit their master plan as far as multifamily housing.”
If Outlook Development Company can pull the project together, it’ll sit near another affordable housing complex being planned by Traverse City Housing Commission. Its Carriage Flats aims to build more than 200 apartments, plus more than a dozen single-family homes next to Bay Area Transportation Authority’s new headquarters and garage.
Planning commissioners will consider findings of fact for the project at a future meeting, and could vote on it then as well, Sych said.
Township planners also agreed to send another housing-related project to township trustees for their final say, this one with 26 sites for single-family homes, Sych said. Known as Birmley Meadows, it slots into a larger development built out in phases since the 1980s. The homes, planned as site condos, would be on private streets and served with municipal water and sewer.
“Quite frankly, it’s nice to see some single-family homes being built and adding to the housing stock,” Sych said. “We’ve seen a lot of multifamily dwellings and seen a lot of senior living developments, and this, I think, serves a need for providing options for single-family homes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.