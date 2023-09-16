TRAVERSE CITY — More housing and less parking will be included in the plans for the West End Mixed-Use Development project.
Traverse City’s Downtown Development Authority Board on Friday instructed project consultants from Fishbeck civil engineering and Cornerstone Architects to maximize housing opportunities in the West End project, which will feature a combination of public parking, workforce housing and retail space. The project is planned for a series of city-owned lots along State Street between Union and Pine Streets downtown.
Consultants presented two development concepts to the DDA Board for the parking structure — one offering three bays of upper-level parking with 638 parking spaces, and the other with two parking bays with 523 spaces that would feature 28-31 small housing units. The ground floor of the 5-story structure would include two or more retail spaces between 630 and 750 square feet. While the DDA had previously targeted approximately 600 spaces in the deck, board members agreed it was more important to expand housing opportunities in the project.
“Sacrificing housing for a few more parking spaces would be a mistake,” board member Pam Marsh said.
Board members said it was important for the DDA to work with area nonprofit housing agencies and the Traverse City Housing Commission to ensure that the housing within the West End development is affordable for the city’s workforce, especially for potential tenants who would work downtown. DDA Chief Executive Officer Jean Derenzy said including the housing component within the parking deck, combined with a separate housing structure on State Street that’s part of the West End project, will result in close to 100 housing units being included in the city development.
Fishbeck and Cornerstone will work with city staff to finalize the West End Mix-Use development plan and return to the DDA Board with cost estimates in December. A timeline reviewed by the board calls for the DDA to vote on issuing public bonds for the project and other items in the TIF-97 plan — now known as the Moving Downtown Forward TIF plan — in March. The bond sale would be subject to approval by the City Commission.
Officials also anticipate a petition initiative to require a public referendum on the bond sale and extending the TIF district which expires in 2027.
The DDA also approved two communications contracts at the meeting. Greenlight Marketing of Traverse City will be paid $90,000 to promote the DDA’s general projects and initiatives, including its new “Park Once” marketing effort. The firm will highlight the DDA’s work across multiple platforms including videos, website content, media releases, event posters, social media and more.
Bright Spark Strategies, based in Lansing, will be paid $50,000 for communications services strictly related to the city’s TIF efforts — which stands for tax increment financing— ahead of the expected plans to extend the Moving Downtown Forward TIF district next year. Both contracts are effectively immediately and extend through the end of the DDA’s fiscal year on June 30.
Derenzy said it’s important for the DDA to explain to the public how it functions and how it’s funded, and explain the history of tax increment financing and its role in the continued development of downtown.
“Communication is very important,” she said. “We can’t over-communicate, but we can certainly under-communicate.”
The contracts — specifically the TIF communication plan — drew objections from city resident and retired attorney Fred Bimber. He said the DDA risked bumping up against state campaign finance laws which prohibit public bodies from spending public funds on campaign issues.
“I believe what you’re doing here is wrong, and I urge you not to do it,” Bimber said.
DDA officials countered that Bright Spark’s efforts would strictly be limited to “education” about TIF and wouldn’t relate to any potential public referendums on DDA bond sales or the TIF extension.
DDA Vice-chair Scott Hardy said there are numerous public bodies in the area that utilize communications consultants. He said it was up to DDA staff including legal counsel Scott Howard to ensure that their work doesn’t raise any legal questions.
“There are very clear guidelines on what you can do, and what you cannot do,” Hardy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.