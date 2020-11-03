TRAVERSE CITY — Public hearings for a trio of changes, including one that would allow more houses on certain Traverse City lots, could be on the horizon.
Planning commissioners on Wednesday could set a hearing allowing for a second principal residence on some R-1 one-family residential properties. They would be allowed on lots with at least 14,000 square feet and would have certain setback requirements
Planners previously discussed the idea as a way to create more housing within neighborhoods and using existing infrastructure — city Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger said in a letter to sewer and water systems could handle a roughly 10-percent increase across the city's established neighborhoods.
The commission will also consider setting hearings to rezone a row of properties along Eighth Street from C-1 Office Service or C-2 Neighborhood Center commercial to D-2 Development, along with aesthetic rules aimed at building frontage widths, parking, windows and corner lot architecture along parts of Eighth Street.
Commissioners meet at 7 p.m., with the meeting on cable channel 191 or live-streamed at https://www.TACM.tv/govtvnow.asp. Participants can comment by calling 312-626-6799, meeting ID 824 4937 8573, participant ID "#".
