TRAVERSE CITY — An unintended consequence of the Traverse City Housing Commission’s push to convert from one type of subsidized housing to another has it pushing the federal government to reconsider.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development informed the housing commission that it’s too small to have a project-based housing voucher contract, at least according to rules announced in early 2021. That’s according to Tony Lentych, the housing commission executive director, and a Nov. 3 letter from HUD informing the housing commission that its request for an exception to the new rule had been denied.
Those rules require public housing authorities to manage 250 or more Housing Choice Vouchers before HUD will agree to a project-based voucher contract, according to the letter.
“We applied for a waiver with the field office in full support, with the simple theory that 208 is pretty close to 250,” Lentych said. “It seemed to be kind of an arbitrary cut-off, there’s nothing magical about 250 versus 208, for sure.”
That rule applies to small public housing authorities with a blend of Section 18 and Housing Choice Vouchers, Lentych said. That’s what TCHC is seeking to become as it goes through a Rental Assistance Demonstration process.
That change-over, which TCHC started in 2019, looks to switch public housing to different funding sources within HUD, Lentych said. While the Public Housing Operating Fund provides money for properties like Riverview Terrace, TCHC’s 115-unit building for residents 62 or older or with a disability, that funding source hasn’t always been stable.
But to manage the project-based vouchers available through Section 18 once the housing commission completes the RAD conversion, it needs a contract with HUD. And HUD denied TCHC’s request for an exception to the size rule to get that contract because it didn’t show that another public housing authority with 250 or more Housing Choice Vouchers and “with jurisdiction” can’t, or won’t, manage those project-based vouchers instead.
Lentych said he’s unsure what “jurisdiction” means, and noted the closest housing authority that would meet the cutoff likely is in Grand Rapids — about 140 miles away.
He’s not sure what would happen if TCHC can’t get an exception, but he’s concerned it could lead to some of its tenants having to deal with an out-of-town public housing authority. That could be particularly difficult for TCHC’s disabled residents, who currently can get help at the front desk of their own apartment complex.
Both Lentych and HUD promised that the RAD process would change nothing for the housing authority’s residents, including what they pay for rent — never more than one-third of their income, he reiterated. But having to deal with another agency could be a major change for affected residents.
Lentych said TCHC will fight the decision and he’s already replied to the letter. He was flabbergasted by the rule and insisted the housing authority has the capacity to do the job.
“We don’t think this makes any sense, this is not good public policy,” he said.
An email to a HUD official named as a contact in the letter, and a message to HUD’s Detroit Field Office, weren’t returned Tuesday.
