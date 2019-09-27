TRAVERSE CITY — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development could allow the sale of an affordable housing complex in Traverse City over arsenic concerns.
Traverse City Housing Commission members on Friday agreed to apply to HUD to dispose of Orchardview Townhomes, allowing its residents to get special vouchers to either move or stay, housing commission Executive Director Tony Lentych said.
He'll ask Traverse City, which owns the property, for title to the land, then HUD may allow its sale on "health and safety" grounds.
Those vouchers would let people move immediately if they want to, Lentych said. They'd still pay one-third of their income toward rent, with housing subsidies making up the rest.
"People there now can't move and take their subsidy with them," he said. "This allows them to take the subsidy with them."
Those who want to stay should the property sell, could, although Lentych said he's uncertain of the property's future if TCHC does sell it.
Selling the property couldn't happen without more resident involvement, Lentych said. He'll set up meetings in October to discuss the subject.
Commissioners' vote comes two days after Orchardview residents had a chance to learn more about the arsenic-contaminated soil at issue. Tests in 2012 revealed arsenic levels in the former orchard site exceed state residential direct contact criteria. They range from 4.2 milligrams per kilogram at the playground to 16 milligrams per kilogram in the property's vacant southwest corner — the cutoff is 7.6.
A roster of state and local health, environment and toxicology experts fielded questions from a handful of the 20-unit complex's residents in a garage there. Chief among them: Will new soil tests be done, and should residents test themselves or children?
Joshua Meyerson, Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department medical director, said he wouldn't recommend getting tested "just to see." Urine tests only show arsenic exposure from the last few days, so a negative result wouldn't necessarily indicate no long-term exposure.
High levels could be caused by arsenic from other sources, he said.
New samples are needed to determine if arsenic in the soil can be absorbed by the body, said Divinia Ries, a Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy toxicologist. Residential exposure criteria is based on a number of assumptions, including that 100 percent of arsenic is bio-available. Research suggests it's typically more like 60 percent — the true percentage is lower for naturally occurring arsenic and higher for that used in pesticides, she said.
Generic criteria also doesn't factor in snow cover and other variables, Ries said — Lentych said Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions proposed a site-specific risk analysis for Orchardview, which EGLE must now review.
Hearing about contamination can stoke panic, said Gary Klase, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services toxicologist.
That's merited in some cases, but arsenic levels around Orchardview don't make the place a "danger zone," he said.
"The facts on the ground aren't that bad, but the arsenic's elevated enough that we come in and start doing our due diligence to make sure everybody's protected," he said.
Symptoms of chronic arsenic exposure range from thick skin or skin growths and numb or tingling hands and feet at the low end, to kidney problems and cancer at the high end, Klase said — he wouldn't expect to see the latter from soil around Orchardview.
The housing commission will fence off the vacant west end of the property where arsenic concentrations are the highest, Lentych said.
That stirred confusion and concern from members of a tenant association formed to urge action on arsenic contamination and an expert working with them.
Chris Grobbel, an environmental engineer working with the group, asked how the state Department of Environmental Quality — as EGLE was called then — divided the land when testing in 2012. He said afterward he believes the map created by an environmental firm working with the housing commission gave the false impression that everything's fine around the apartments.
Housing commission member Andy Smits said every Orchardview resident is warned not to dig as a term of their lease.
But dozens of children at the complex aren't necessarily breaking lease rules by digging, said Kristyn Houle, an attorney for the Orchardview tenants group. Instead, kids are playing in mud puddles and breathing in dust blown up by landscaping activities, she said.
"I'm hoping that you're really going to keep in mind the population here is a very vulnerable population, and they're going to have a different reaction to exposure than a 50-year-old woman or man," she said.
Resident Leah Gates said she thought the meeting was a start, but felt frustrated that the conversation focused on the vacant part of the property.
Dan Smiddy, a resident who sat next to Gates in the meeting, also wondered if residents understood what the numbers mean and thinks the health department should offer free testing. But he was grateful for the opportunity to learn more.
"I walked away feeling like I got some pretty good answers, and I've got cards so if I have any questions, I can make contact," he said.
