Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kt from the south and highest waves around 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&