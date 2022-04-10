TRAVERSE CITY — A jump in housing permitted to be built in 2021 is one finding of an overview Traverse City’s planning office compiled.
City Planner Shawn Winter said he’ll present statistics like total units of housing citywide at a city commission study session Monday. The assessment also includes the number of them that are short-term rentals of one kind or another — out of approximately 6,400 existing dwelling units, 33 are tourist homes and 251 are vacation home rentals.
One noteworthy finding was a spike in dwelling units licensed for construction in 2021, Winter said. That number stayed relatively flat from 2017 to 2020, falling between 158 and 124. Then in 2021 it shot to 447, a more than threefold increase over the previous four-year average.
Most of those 447 are in two projects, one 326 Land Company’s planned condos on State Street and another Innovo TC Hall’s proposed apartments on Hall Street, Winter said. Both are currently tied up in litigation over the city’s tall-buildings vote requirement and how a structure should be measured.
Winter said he’ll review the definitions of the different types of short-term rentals as well. A tourist home, for example, is owner-occupied and has limits on the total number of rooms, guests and consecutive nights. High-intensity tourist homes are limited to three rooms with no more than two adults per room, and cannot locate within 1,000 feet of another high-intensity tourist home.
Other metrics include accessory dwelling units and payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements, Winter said. The latter lets the city waive property taxes for housing aimed at low- to moderate-income renters and must be used in combination with state housing subsidies.
The assessment aims, in part, to educate the commission’s three new members on what has been a major topic for several years, Winter said. He’s looking forward to seeing what questions the board may have.
CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT
Commissioners on Monday also will review a list of infrastructure and park projects listed as priorities for the next six years, the agenda shows. A project being listed in the Capital Improvement Program, as it’s known, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s funded and set to go, city Manager Marty Colburn reminded commissioners in a memo.
Projects in the draft list for July 2022 through June 2023 include Traverse City Light & Power’s fiber to the premise project, which the city recently agreed to accept up to $14,699,000 in U.S. Department of Agriculture financing to build and borrow $3,501,000 more to connect homes and businesses to the network. It also includes continuing an ongoing project to replace galvanized steel water service lines — considered to be lead under state regulations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.