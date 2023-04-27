BEAR LAKE — Their investigation into the cause of a house fire has Manistee County Sheriff's Office deputies suspecting that the fire was set deliberately.
At 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office received the call of a structure fire in the 8000 block of Lake Street in Bear Lake Township.
The house was engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene, Sheriff Brian Gutowski said. After the fire had been put out, the residence was determined to be a total loss, he said.
Upon completion of the initial investigation into the cause, deputies said they believe the 51-year-old homeowner from Bear Lake purposefully started the fire in the hallway of the house.
Gutowski said the Bear Lake resident has been arrested on suspicion of arson, and is currently awaiting arraignment. The sheriff's office is withholding release of the name of the homeowner until after arraignment.
The Manistee County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Police, the Michigan State Police, Bear Lake Fire, Onekama Fire, Arcadia Fire, Mobile Medical Response EMS and Manistee County Central Dispatch.
