TRAVERSE CITY — A Friday night fire displaced tenants of three apartments within an East Eighth Street house.
Firefighters quickly extinguished a structure fire reported around 8 p.m. at a house in the residential section of the 200 block of the street, just east of Cass Street. Nobody was injured and all residents of the house escaped unharmed, said Capt. Larry Mueller of the Traverse City Fire Department.
“The fire was knocked down pretty quick,” he said.
Mueller said the cause of the fire is under investigation and a fire investigator is expected to report to the scene on Monday.
When firefighters arrived there were visible flames and heavy smoke coming from three windows on the home’s second floor, Mueller said.
Firefighters evacuated three people from the basement apartment, he said, who were all unaware of the ongoing blaze upstairs. One was provided medical treatment not connected to the fire, Mueller said.
He said the structure — while not a total loss — remains uninhabitable and extensive water damage can be expected.
All the apartment residents made arrangements for other housing on their own, Mueller said.
Authorities rerouted traffic around the scene and emergency dispatchers encouraged motorists to use alternate routes in an online social media post. The scene was cleared within about two hours.
The block is only partly residential, with Thirlby Automotive and other businesses in the same busy stretch through Traverse City’s Old Town neighborhood, just across the street.
Firefighters from Grand Traverse Metro and Elmwood fire departments responded to the scene in addition to the city fire department.
