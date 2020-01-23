KALKASKA — Two people are dead after an early morning house fire in Kalkaska.
Area fire departments and emergency personnel responded to a house fire on Mitchell Road in Kalkaska Township after several 911 calls at 12:27 a.m. Thursday, according to Kalkaska sheriff’s department officials.
Kalkaska Central Dispatch was advised the two residents were out of the house safely, but deputies on scene determined the two went back into the house to rescue their pets. Firefighters and deputies attempted to locate the couple inside, but the rescue effort was called off when conditions became too dangerous, said Kalkaska Sheriff Patrick Whiteford.
Kalkaska residents Brian W. Curry, 56, and Sheryl R. Curry, 56, were found dead inside after the fire was under control.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.