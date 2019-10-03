KALKASKA — A woman escaped almost certain death inside her burning home thanks to a fast-acting state trooper and two plainclothes firefighters.
Michigan State Police Trooper Adam Whited on Wednesday pulled the unconscious 62-year-old — whom he discovered on the kitchen floor — to safety from rolling smoke and visible flames, MSP Lt. Travis House said.
“They probably saved her life,” House said. “The victim had already been overcome by the smoke and was unconscious — and again, on the floor of a burning residence. It’s possible she could’ve burned.”
Whited rushed to the woman’s Kalkaska home after a call over his cruiser’s radio detailed a structure fire just minutes from where he was patrolling.
A barking dog tipped off its owner — a nearby neighbor — to the still-growing blaze and spurred her to call 911, Kalkaska Township Fire Chief Derek Hogerheide said.
“Her dog was outside going crazy and she went out to see what was going on,” he said.
It took minutes of surveying the source of her dog’s distress for the woman to notice smoke wisping from the home’s window. Pounding on the door drew no response, so she dialed 911.
Whited rolled up minutes later — the first on the scene, House said. Kalkaska Township firefighters Lt. Kyle Jenkins and Kevin Jenkins, both in personal vehicles and without airpacks or fire gear, arrived seconds behind him.
They found a fire raging in a bedroom and thick smoke filling the rest of the Coral Street home, according to an MSP release. The neighbor who called in the blaze told the trio she suspected her neighbor was still inside, House said.
Opening the front door and peering beneath a wall of heavy smoke revealed a woman lying on the kitchen floor.
It was a split-second decision.
“They made the choice to crawl in under the smoke,” Hogerheide said.
A first attempt was unsuccessful.
But a second try proved luckier.
Whited, with the firefighter brothers backing him up, managed to drag the woman to safety.
A Kalkaska EMS crew took over from there, and the woman awoke before being transported to Kalkaska Memorial Health Center. She was later transferred to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and is expected to make a full recovery.
Whited and the Jenkins' were also treated for smoke inhalation.
Whited, a Houghton Lake Post canine handler, joined the state police in 2012. He’s been serving in Houghton Lake since July 2017.
House said it’s not uncommon for troopers to respond to fire calls, especially structure fires with the potential for public danger.
Hogerheide said the home bears heavy smoke and water damage and at this point is uninhabitable. Five dogs, two birds and two gerbils perished in the blaze.
Coldsprings-Excelsior Fire and Rescue, the Clearwater Township Fire Department, Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and Kalkaska police assisted on the scene.
The fire is still under investigation by Kalkaska Township firefighters.
