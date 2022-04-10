TRAVERSE CITY — Another hotel could be coming to Traverse City’s Warehouse District, one that would require a height variance like its neighbor.
City board of zoning appeals members will meet Tuesday to discuss whether to grant a variance to Jeff Schmitz, owner of J.S. Capitol, permission to build a rooftop bar, lounge and restrooms that’ll stand 60 feet high at the top of its parapet wall, said Dave Weston, the city’s zoning administrator and board staff liaison.
That’s 15 feet taller than the district’s zoning allows, and higher than the rest of the building, Weston said. At 48 feet, 8 inches, it too needs a variance.
Schmitz said the plans are for a 91- to 96-room hotel, depending on how many bridal suites the final layout includes. It’ll also have a 300-person banquet facility, a second bar on the main level accessed from Garland Street and retail space off the same street.
“I think it’s going to be really fantastic to wrap up that Warehouse District,” he said.
Schmitz said he’s in negotiations with Marriott and aims to make it part of either the company’s Tribute Portfolio or Autograph set of boutique hotels. It’ll also include a park outside the building’s north side — drawings show its northern wall would be 19 feet from Grandview Parkway, and just over 4 feet above the road level.
Valet parking for the hotel would be underground, but unlike the Hotel Indigo, the dig would be shallower, Schmitz said. That’s to both stay away from the groundwater and to avoid any contamination.
Dealing with a cyanide plume during the Hotel Indigo build was a dangerous undertaking, Schmitz said. Plus, it was costly — he previously put the total at around $5 million, of which the Grand Traverse County Brownfield Development Authority reimbursed $900,000, as previously reported.
“When we excavated that site for the Indigo, we were in hazmat suits,” he said Friday. “Nobody wants to touch that stuff.”
That plume has since faded, thanks in large part to remediation efforts to build Hotel Indigo, but the site next door has its own environmental history, brownfield redevelopment authority director Anne Jamieson-Urena said.
A past grant from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality paid to tear down a former auto mechanic garage, remove some hazardous materials and some contaminated soil.
The two parcels, and a third to the east, are part of the TC Place brownfield plan, which would make tax increment finance reimbursement available for redevelopment activities, Jamieson-Urena said. That would require an amendment to the plan, which itself expires in 10 years with no extensions available.
Schmitz said J.S. Capitol’s project manager had preliminary discussions with the brownfield redevelopment authority, and it’s still undecided whether to seek any reimbursement.
Zoning in Traverse City’s commercial districts included lower height limits closer to Grand Traverse Bay to create a more stepped-down skyline, city Planner Shawn Winter said.
He didn’t see the plans for the new hotel as a departure from that plan, in part because the rooftop enclosure would be smaller than the building’s footprint.
The rooftop structure would also be set back from Grandview Parkway, giving the building less of a perceived mass when viewed at the street level, Schmitz said.
It’s up to the applicant to show the board of zoning appeals that they face an undue hardship when asking for a variance, and that is a high burden, said Brenda Quick, a former board member and professor emeritus at Michigan State University’s College of Law. It’s where she taught property rights classes, and she also gives legal counsel for Save Our Downtown.
The nonprofit backed a voter-adopted city charter amendment requiring a citywide vote on any new construction taller than 60 feet — Quick said the project in question wouldn’t trigger that requirement, something Schmitz echoed.
Quick said the step-down requirements are there for a reason, and that the city and those in power need to respect it. But she couldn’t say how much of a factor it would be in the board of zoning appeals’ decision.
Board members have to weigh each application on a case-by-case basis, and even past variances granted for similar projects are only one factor in deciding if an applicant would have a “serious problem” if they have to adhere to zoning rules, Quick said — Schmitz pointed to a variance granted for Hotel Indigo, as well as those for previous projects drafted for the land next door.
Quick said she couldn’t comment on J. S. Capitol’s application.
As a rule, variances can’t permit something an applicant merely wants, or needs because of a situation of their own making, she said.
“I’m hopeful the BZA, that those folks who serve on that will appreciate that, that they’ll ... have a good understanding of the law and when they listen to the presentation to the developer, that they’ll pay attention to that and they’ll decide whether or not that can be done,” she said.
Winter said the hotel’s site plan would still need the planning commission’s approval even with a variance. That’s because its 90-plus rooms would generate an estimated 900 to 1,000 trip ends, he said, citing an Institute of Transportation Engineers manual.
Anything above 500 requires the commission’s review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.