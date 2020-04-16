TRAVERSE CITY — A profanity-laced outburst from the head of a senior citizens group underscored the challenges of holding municipal meetings online.
“Well read the goddamn thing, you son of a bitch!” Robert Steadman, president of Senior Center Friends blurted, during a Grand Traverse County Board meeting Wednesday.
Whereupon someone in the meeting said, “Whoa,” under their breath, and all discussion about a millage proposal to fund a new Senior Center abruptly ceased.
“A stellar member of the public, no doubt,” quipped Commissioner Gordie La Pointe, who said later he thought the comment had been made by one of the 40 people who’d logged on to listen to the public meeting streamed live online.
“I believe that was Mr. Steadman,” corrected Deputy Civic Counsel Kit Tholen. “The president of the senior center friends network.”
“Mr. Steadman,” County Administrator Nate Alger said, after a pause, “you are unmuted, sir. Ah ...”
“I do apologize for that remark,” Steadman said, laughing. “I’ve been sitting and listening to the program and I’ve got to deal with that.”
Steadman had been waiting weeks to speak to the Board.
In February, he’d requested the opportunity to address commissioners on the need for a millage to fund construction of a new senior center building. The current building on Front Street is too small, too old, with substandard electrical and heating systems, Steadman has previously said.
He gave his talk to Traverse City Commissioners on March 2. The issue was on Wednesday’s agenda, as item 11b, the second issue to be discussed under “New Business.”
But then at the beginning of the Board meeting Commissioner Gordie La Pointe has asked for item 11c, a discussion on county employee compensation, to be moved to the top of the list. Commissioners agreed and that discussion lasted more than an hour.
When the meeting had been underway for more than an hour and a half, it appeared Steadman was finally going to be given his opportunity to speak, and Chairman Rob Hentschel introduced him and told him his mic was unmuted, there was another delay.
“Mr. Chair,” La Pointe said, “may I just make a comment before he speaks?”
“Go ahead Gordie,” Hentschel said.
La Pointe said had a question about the packet of information Steadman had provided, and it took him several seconds to phrase it.
“They were talking about a one mill and done,” La Pointe said. “To raise the $5.4 million or whatever the amount is. If I read this document correctly, the maximum if we were to go forward with it, the maximum they could put on this ballot, was .4 mills?”
And that was the moment Steadman let fly with his outburst.
After Steadman apologized, he gave his pitch.
“I thank you for the opportunity to talk about financing the proposal for the Senior Center,” Steadman said. “I begin with the assumption that all of us want to build it, and assure you that the Senior Center Friends want to do it in the best way to spread the cost so individual taxpayers don’t face too heavy a burden.”
Steadman said the first funding proposal was the so-called “one and done,” but Michigan law imposes a 1 mill-limit for support of senior services and there is currently a .6 mill “on the books” for those services.
“We believe the traditional approach of a special project bond issue for what would be approximately $7 million paid over 10 years is the best and the quickest math,” Steadman said.
This marks the first time commissioners had seen the 10-year plan. Alger will work with Finance Director Dean Bott to examine the financing further. Meaning, Steadman will have to wait a little bit longer to learn if commissioners will approve placing the issue on the November ballot.
A resolution by Vice Chairman Ron Clous, and seconded by Sonny Wheelock, Jr., that no new millage questions be considered for approval other than those placed on the November ballot, had passed unanimously just moments earlier.
The deadline for that is Aug. 11, said County Clerk Bonnie Scheele.
La Pointe said he held no grudges regarding the outburst.
“It’s no big deal,” he said in a telephone interview with a Record-Eagle reporter hours after the meeting. “I’ve probably muttered things too. But, I have muted my mic first.”
