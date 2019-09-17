TRAVERSE CITY — Hospitality houses are an allowed use in Traverse City’s H-1 hospital district, zoning ordinances show.
But the ordinance doesn’t define them.
Owners of rentals who say they put up patients, their families and traveling health care providers objected to a proposed definition city commissioners will consider Oct. 7. Commissioners on Monday voted 4-1 to set the hearing, with Commissioner Tim Werner voting against. Mayor Jim Carruthers was absent and Commissioner Michele Howard said she recused herself because her husband works in a law firm retained by a group active in the issue.
The proposed definition would allow for the noncommercial letting of living quarters to transient patients or their relatives or companions during treatment; or to transient medical staff or students of a local hospital or facility in a hospital district.
Requiring “noncommercial” renting rankled Dave Rapson, who said he and wife Lisa own and rent out a condo near the hospital. Dave Rapson said he confirmed with the city Planning Department that hospitality houses are allowed there.
Lisa Rapson said requiring noncommercial renting could force the couple to stop using hosting platforms Airbnb and VRBO.com. They use both because Munson recruiters kept asking them for a listing on those platforms, and they offer a secure way to book their condo.
Attorney Rebecca Millican said she represents the Frost Family Group, and group member Luette Frost said they own condos near Munson Medical Center they rent to patients, professionals and people visiting family in Grand Traverse Pavilions.
Millican said the group believes they have a vested interest and sees the definition as changing the rules mid-game.
“Our preferred course is to sit down with staff, the city attorney and anybody else who wants to participate and work to revise the hospitality house definition to avoid creating these nonconforming uses,” she said.
Otherwise, the owners Millican represents will keep pursing an amendment that would allow short-term renting in the hospital district, she said.
Short-term renting would be allowed in any hospital district-zoned property adjacent to Munson Medical Center, the proposed text reads.
City Planner Russ Soyring said planning commissioners will hear public comment for the amendment Oct. 1 — Millican asked city commissioners to wait and consider both the hospitality house definition and zoning amendment at the same time.
City Commissioner Brian McGillivary said the issue boils down to whether short-term rentals should be allowed in the hospital district. Owners of the condos in question don’t exclusively rent to patients’ families or friends, or to medical professionals, he said — he pointed to reviews mentioning loving the city and its wineries, but no mention of Munson.
McGillivary said he’s in favor of introducing the proposed definition.
“We will address whether or not we want to have short-term rentals in the hospital district, because that’s really in essence what these are, short-term rentals that service the Munson clientele,” he said.
Commissioner Tim Werner said the medical industry is hardly alone in facing a housing crunch for its workforce and he objected to carving out an exception for Munson employees. He later added he saw the proposal as “picking winners and losers,” one that seemed to say employees staying in short-term rentals are OK while tourists aren’t.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said there’s a need for travelling medical professionals and somewhere for them to stay, especially in the summer when seasonal residents return.
Other industries have taken steps to house the workforce they need, Shamroe said. The issue at hand could spur a discussion of how to meet the hospital’s need, rather than be an exception.
“I see this, depending on where it goes, as the start of having a bigger discussion of where we need to be going,” she said.
