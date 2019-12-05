HONOR — Empty land in the heart of Honor soon could be home to eight townhomes for renters with below-median incomes.
HomeStretch Nonprofit Housing Corporation recently landed a $400,000 grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis, HomeStretch Executive Director Jon Stimson said. That, plus another $400,000 commitment from Honor Bank, put the organization two-thirds of the way to the $1.2 million it needs for the project.
Stimson said he's applying to various private organizations for the rest — he declined to name them — and believes past successes could lead to more.
"I'm pretty sure this is going to be the impetus for getting us there, people are more inclined to help us if we've got a big chunk of it already," he said.
Plans call for two buildings, one with six townhomes and another with two, at the corners of U.S. Highway 31 and Henry Street, plans show. The smaller of the two would sit across Stacey Alley.
Monthly rents would be priced for those making up to 30, 50 or 80 percent of the area median income, Stimson said. They would start at $217 for those making $12,754 a year or less and top out at $875 for those making up to $46,080 a year, Stimson said.
Benzie County sorely needs affordable housing, Stimson said — he has received two rental applications before construction has even started. A demand study HomeStretch commissioned showed 28 rentals priced for those in the income range the project would serve are needed just within Honor.
Village President Bill Ward echoed there's a need for housing across Benzie County.
"It's terrible, it's hurting businesses because many of the people who would be working for businesses can't find affordable housing anywhere in the area," he said.
Parking is proposed for a vacant, village-owned lot across Henry Street, Stimson said.
Ward said Honor could donate the land, but it'll be up to the rest of village council. They'll also need to clear up a zoning hurdle.
The land is commercially zoned, and residences are only allowed in upper stories, Stimson said. No commercial tenants were interested, so HomeStretch needs either a rezoning or an ordinance amendment.
Ward doesn't see this as a problem, he said. The lot sits between residences and Honor's block-long business district.
"I don't think it's a big stretch to just designate one lot to meet the bordering zoning, I don't think it's a big deal to do that," he said.
The land sat empty for some time after the Benzie County Land Bank took and demolished dilapidated, three-story building that used to sit there, Ward said. It last housed an art studio and crafts store and was known locally as the "question-mark building."
The land bank will donate the property, and it's one of many parties to help bring the project together, Stimson said. He's hoping to break ground in spring 2020 and use local contractors. He also wants Inphastos to build the project, he said — it's a building company specializing in prefabrication that has a factory in Traverse City.
Ward said he's "pleased beyond belief" that HomeStretch and everyone involved is working to meet a crucial need.
"We just couldn't be happier with all the effort they're putting into it," he said.
Stimson said HomeStretch has another, potential affordable housing project brewing in Traverse City. He's hoping to hear soon if the Michigan State Housing Development Authority approved a grant application, and declined to say more until he finds out.
