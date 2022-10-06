TRAVERSE CITY — As a group of nearly seven dozen veterans stepped off their plane at Cherry Capital Airport on Wednesday evening, they were greeted by several hundred cheering community members.
Those who gathered at the airport to greet them waved flags and held up banners. Some held signs that read “Welcome Home, Pa,” or “I love my Korean War Veteran.”
Led in by the Fife Lake Region Honor Guard and a bagpiper, the veterans — some in wheelchairs — proceeded down a row of large American flags displayed in the airport lobby. They were welcomed with hugs and kisses from family members and loved ones.
These former service members, who served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, had just completed the 14th mission of the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight — a roughly 12-hour trip to Washington, D.C., and back. While there, they and their guardians undertook a tour of several national monuments and memorials honoring their service. Stops included the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, the Vietnam Wall, the Marine Corps Memorial, the changing of the guard at Arlington National Ceremony, the Military Women’s Memorial, and the Air Force Memorial.
For some, it was their first opportunity to see these monuments, organizers said.
“It’s just a non-stop day for them and, when they come back, some of them are actually crying because they can’t believe how well they’re treated,” said John Lefler, president of the Grand Traverse Area Veterans Coalition, in an interview prior to the flight.
A total of 80 veterans arrived at the airport early in the morning from Camp Grayling, where they had been treated to an honorary dinner the night before.
“It means so much for any one of those veterans to spend the day with 79 of their brothers- and sisters-in-arms,” said Bob Green, president of the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight, in an interview prior to the event. “They have so much energy and they feed off of each other.”
Bill Morse was one of four World War II veterans on Wednesday’s flight. He said the lessons he learned in the service — those of perseverance, discipline, and having “a good relationship with your fellow man” — have stayed with him throughout his life.
He is now 100 years old and said he hopes to be here for more years to come. He was a teenager when he enlisted in the military, and had his 19th birthday overseas, starting out as a ground crewman for flying B-17s.
“From then on, like all the other people that were in the Air Force, I did my job, and we were glad to do it,” he said. “That’s the reason we were there.”
He was stationed near Cambridge, England, and remained in the service for the next 2 1/2 years. When he got back home, he was greeted with gratitude. Since then, he has had the opportunity to visit the monuments in Washington D.C., but not recently, he said.
The Honor Flight was originally launched in 2005, primarily in response to the aging population of World War II veterans like Morse. At the time, the World War II memorial had just been completed.
Founder Earl Morse, unrelated to Bill, was working as a physician in Springfield, Ohio, at the time, and found that many of the veterans he treated had no means of travel to go see the monument for themselves.
In Michigan, there are 11,138 World War II veterans still alive, less than 2% of the total number of Michiganders who fought in the conflict, based on numbers of the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs.
“They dropped everything they were doing, and they all headed off to war,” Lefler said. “It’s just the greatest generation, that’s the best way to put it, and they’re just absolutely amazed when they see what has been built honoring them.”
There remain a slightly larger share of Korean War veterans, although there were 25 Mid-Michigan service members from that era who had not participated in an Honor Flight who died in the past two years. That’s since 2020, when flights had to be rescheduled due to the pandemic. That led the flight’s organizers this year to place special emphasis on accommodating as many World War II and Korean War service members as possible, Green said.
He also noted that the opportunity also is very important for Vietnam War veterans, many of whom did not receive a warm welcome when they returned.
One such veteran was Ed Bruursema, from Byron Center, who served in the Army from 1968 to 1970. He was originally scheduled to go on an honor flight in 2020, which had to be rescheduled. His wife, Maggie, and one of his daughters, Erica Verduin, were waiting at Cherry Capital Airport for him to arrive.
In 1970, when Bruursema got off the plane to come back home, he and his fellow veterans were greeted with protests — and sometimes kicking or spitting, Maggie said. “He’s always felt left out, I think, and let down,” she said.
But she felt the experience of the Honor Flight would show that he and his fellow service members truly are appreciated. They received a much different welcome upon their return to Traverse City.
“Like closing a book for him,” she said.
