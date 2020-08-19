HONOR — Homestead Township officials have spent more than $37,000 on legal fees defending a controversial noise ordinance against a challenge by a local winemaker.
Earlier this year, 86th District Probate Court Judge John Mead ruled the ordinance was “unconstitutionally vague,” after Kirk Jones, owner of St. Ambrose Cellars, hired an attorney to dispute a noise violation ticket.
Homestead Township officials, represented by Thomas A. Grier of the Traverse City law firm, Running, Wise & Ford, hired a downstate law firm to appeal Mead’s decision.
Between October 2019 and May of this year, Running, Wise & Ford billed the township $19,117 for fees related to the noise ordinance and St. Ambrose, invoices provided the Record-Eagle show.
After Judge Mead ruled against the township in February, officials hired Fahey, Schultz, Burzych and Rhodes, an Okemos-based firm specializing in municipal law.
Which is when the legal fees began to mount.
In May, the firm billed the township $17,237.89, and then another $1,626.50 in June, invoices show.
Running Wise & Ford charged the township $140 an hour; Fahey, Schultz, Burzych and Rhodes charged the township between $230 and $295 an hour for legal services, $165 an hour for miscellaneous correspondence and clerical revisions and $125 an hour for research, invoices show.
“When cases go on appeal of course they can be quite extensive, and so often that becomes time intensive,” attorney Christopher Patterson, who’s worked on the appeal, said Tuesday regarding the township’s legal fees.
Jones, represented by Frederik Stieg-Nielsen of Jesse Williams Law and Advocacy Center in Benzonia, said he spent upward of $10,000 fighting the ticket.
“Regardless of the outcome, the township very easily could have, for a fraction of the cost, amended this ordinance, fixed the problem and moved on,” Williams said. “It’s really easy to spend money when it doesn’t come out of your own pocket. Instead it’s just been an enormous amount of waste.”
Township meeting discussions in the past year became argumentative whenever the issue of the noise ordinance was raised. Ongoing tension between Treasurer Karen Mallon, Clerk Mary Geetings, Supervisor John Hancock and Jones came to a head last year when Jones received a $125 noise violation ticket for a wedding his facility was hosting.
Jones has repeatedly said he feels targeted by township officials; a campaign he said began when Mallon was appointed treasurer in January 2018.
Mallon did not return a call requesting comment but previously said she keeps her personal opinion out of decisions she makes as a member of the township board.
“That’s not something I would do,” Mallon told a Record-Eagle reporter in September 2019. “I’ve never spoken out against St. Ambrose in my role as treasurer.”
On February 13, 2018, Mallon told Benzie County Commissioners St. Ambrose Cellars, “was in a rural area and had several zoning violations,” during public comment, according to meeting minutes.
Shannon Purchase, who was township supervisor in 2018, said he wasn’t familiar with any zoning ordinance Jones was accused of violating, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
In August 2018, the Benzie County Record-Patriot published a letter signed by Mallon encouraging residents to attend the August 3, 2018 zoning board meeting in part because “St. Ambrose Cellars is seeking approval” on a full-scale bar operation.
Jones’ license is not for a “full bar,” but allows him to sell only beer and wine.
The state liquor control commission granted Jones a winery license in Dec. 2010. In February 2013 he received a commercial land use permit from then- Zoning Administrator R. Williams to build a wine production facility and a tasting room, and began making grape and honey wine.
In October 2014 a second commercial land use permit was granted, for an addition Jones uses for storage. In March 2017, the liquor control commission issued two additional permits: One for an outdoor service area and one to provide entertainment.
The noise ordinance was then unanimously passed by trustees August 6, 2018.
It states:
“Between the hours of 8:00 PM and 8:00 AM, no person shall engage in conduct which produces a noise or sound which annoys, disturbs, injures or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety or any reasonable person of normal sensitivities.”
Briefs have been filed by Steig-Nielsen on behalf of Jones, by Christopher Patterson for the township, and a remote hearing is scheduled Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Benzie County’s 19th Circuit Court in front of Chief Judge David A. Thompson.
The public is invited to attend remotely by entering the Zoom online meeting ID 215-817-644-7. Meeting ID number 20-11303-AV.
