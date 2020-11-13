BEULAH — A judge’s decision earlier this year ruling Homestead Township’s controversial noise ordinance was “unconstitutionally vague,” has been reversed on appeal.
“The Court, having reviewed the Ordinance under the presumption that it is constitutional unless the party challenging the statute clearly established its unconstitutionality, finds that Defendant has failed to show that the Ordinance is unconstitutional on its face,” David A. Thompson, Chief Judge of the 19th Circuit Court, said in his written opinion.
Homestead Township Clerk Mary Geetings confirmed she knew of the reversal, but said she had not yet read the decision and had no official comment.
Supervisor John Hancock was out of the office Tuesday and did not return a request seeking comment.
The defendant, Kirk Jones, owner of St. Ambrose Winery vowed to fight on; his attorney confirmed the reversal is unlikely to end the court case.
“This is just one battle in a larger war,” said Frederik Stieg-Nielsen. “Consider the red coats. They won a few skirmishes before they were sent packing.”
Attorney Chris Patterson, who argued the case on behalf of Homestead Township, did not return a call seeking comment.
Jones retained Stieg-Nielsen to challenge the ordinance after receiving a $125 noise violation ticket last year, when his facility hosted a wedding.
Stieg-Nielsen was not simply making light, however, when he referenced British soldiers and the American Revolution.
The noise ordinance, which prohibits “any loud noise or sound” that disturbs “a reasonable person” between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., brings up any number of constitutional arguments, he said.
And while Judge Thompson did reverse an earlier ruling that had gone in favor of Jones, the latest judicial order also references a possible attack-the-flank strategy.
A footnote in Thompson’s order makes reference to “multiple lay witnesses” who testified on behalf of Homestead Township, and who’s testimony 85th District Probate Court Judge John Mead weighed heavily in February, when he ruled the noise ordinance was unconstitutional.
One of the witnesses was the noise enforcement officer, John Brazaski, who expressed confusion in court over what was an infraction and what was not.
“Granted, if the Noise Ordinance had been challenged on an ‘as-applied’ basis, said information may have been relied upon,” Judge Thompson wrote in his opinion.
“However, such a challenge is not presently before the Court, as Defendant raised only a facial argument to the Noise Ordinance. Thus, the testimony of witnesses and a discussion on standards will not be addressed at this time, as both are deemed moot when reviewing the constitutionality of the Ordinance on its face.”
Meaning, Jones and his attorney are essentially not only being invited to try again, but given a tip on what point to argue.
“I look at the footnote and I look at the last sentence of the order and it provides the path forward,” Stieg-Nielsen said. “And the court made that path.”
The last sentence of the order remands the matter back to the district court for further proceedings.
“I just expect fair treatment,” Jones said, of his decision to continue to fight the case in the courts. “We need an ordinance that serves the community and reflects what most people desire.”
A second court clash between Homestead Township and Jones is also making its way through the court calendar.
In August, Jones filed suit against the township, stating his Freedom Information Act requests were not responded to in a timely way and partial denials and redactions were arbitrary and not explained.
That case is in the discovery phase, Steig-Nielsen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.