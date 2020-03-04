HONOR — Homestead Township officials will appeal a judge’s decision to strike down a noise ordinance, and a winery owner says he’ll fight them to the Supreme Court.
“I’m all in,” said Kirk Jones in a phone interview Tuesday. “That might sound grandiose but I’m never going to stop fighting this. They’re in the wrong and that ordinance is unconstitutional.”
Jones is the owner of St. Ambrose Cellars, a winery, brewery and apiary on Pioneer Road.
Tom Greer, an attorney for Homestead Township, confirmed Tuesday he will file a Claim of Appeal with the 85th Circuit Court by Friday.
“The judge struck down the ‘reasonable person’ statute, there is a fair amount of complexity with this issue, and interest from other townships,” Greer said.
In February, Frederik Stieg-Nielsen argued the noise ordinance, which prohibits sound before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m. that “annoys, disturbs, injures or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety of any reasonable person of normal sensitivities,” was unconstitutional.
Suttons Bay Township, Elmira Township and Plymouth Township all use a similar standard in their noise ordinances, Greer said.
But 85th District Probate Court Judge John Mead ruled Feb. 13 that Homestead Township’s controversial noise ordinance was “unconstitutionally vague.”
The ruling came after Jones retained Stieg-Nielsen to fight a $125 ticket he’d received in October from the township’s ordinance enforcement officer, when his facility was hosting a wedding.
”We’ll want to see what the appeal brings but we look forward to producing our case that will show the court made the right decision,” Stieg-Nielsen said. “We’re in northern Michigan. The tax base is small. From the get-go it would have been cheaper to just re-write the ordinance.”
Expenditures by the township on legal fees was questioned by some meeting attendees Monday night and Jones said his Freedom of Information Act requests asking for this information have so far gone unanswered.
Jones, who hosts live entertainment, fundraisers and weddings, has previously argued the noise ordinance, and a mass gathering ordinance the township passed in 2016, target his business.
Other residents who live east of St. Ambrose have previously told township trustees the live music played until late in the evening disturbs their sleep and makes it difficult to enjoy being outside, especially in the summer.
“I am very pleased with the decision to appeal,” said Karen Kamp who has lived on Leya Lane, near St. Ambrose, for 14 years. “I’m not against the winery. I just don’t want the noise. It has to stop and it has to stop soon.”
Following a closed session at their Monday night meeting, township officials passed one motion to appeal Mead’s decision and a second motion to reach out to Fahey, Schultz, Burzych & Rhodes, an Okemos-based legal firm specializing in municipal law.
A woman who answered the phone at the firm Tuesday said a staff attorney was “in the beginning phases of planning something,” with Homestead Township officials.
Dorene Strang, who has lived in Homestead Township since 1973, attended the Monday night meeting and said she was surprised by the board’s decision.
“The board is supposed to be working in the best interest of the Homestead Township residents and instead it seems like they have a personal vendetta,” Strang said in a telephone interview Tuesday.
She said she would support having Supervisor John Hancock schedule a special meeting and invite all township residents to attend and discuss the noise ordinance.
Calls to Hancock, Township Clerk Mary Geetings, Township Treasurer Karen Mallon and Trustee Jennifer Kolinske were not returned for comment.
The next regularly-scheduled meeting of the board is April 6, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Homestead Township Hall, 11508 Honor Highway (U.S.-31) in Honor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.