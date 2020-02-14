BEULAH — Homestead Township’s controversial noise ordinance was ruled “unconstitutionally vague” by 85th District Probate Court Judge John Mead Friday.
“I’m relieved to have this chapter behind us and hope to find common ground in the future,” said Kirk Jones, owner of St. Ambrose Cellars in Honor.
Jones retained attorney Frederik Stieg-Nielsen to challenge the ordinance after receiving a noise violation ticket in October.
Meetings at the township over the noise ordinance have been heated, and Township treasurer Karen Mallon, who previously said she supported the ordinance, reported being threated on social media.
Stieg-Nielsen works for the firm Amberg, Amberg and Williams of Traverse City and was unavailable for comment.
“My thoughts are that it was interesting that the court made the ruling off the township’s own witnesses,” attorney Jesse Williams, of the same firm, said Friday. “I find the expense of the case wasteful. It’s not like these small townships have extra money to spend.”
In Mead’s order, it states, “The testimony of both Mr. Hancock and Mr. Brazaski demonstrates that the public really is not put on fair notice as to what conduct is prohibited under the Noise Ordinance. Moreover the language encourages arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement based on subjective, not objective, enforcement.”
John Hancock is the township supervisor; John Brazaski is the township ordinance enforcement officer.
Hancock did not return a call for comment.
Jones said if the township chooses to appeal, he too will continue the case to the next judicial level.
