TRAVERSE CITY — Pete’s Place has been quieter than usual the past two years.
Sitting behind Goodwill Inn on Keystone Road, Pete’s Place is a voluntary shelter in Traverse City that provides food, counseling, skills-building and a bed to sleep in for runaway or homeless youth between the ages of 12 and 17 in Grand Traverse, Benzie, Leelanau, Antrim and Kalkaska counties.
Typically, three or four kids would be in the shelter at once, watching TV, working on the computer in the common space or spending time in counseling sessions. Right now, there is just one.
In the past two years, about 30 to 40 clients have come through Pete’s Place. That’s about half as many as co-supervisors Kiersten Mead and Chris Genther would expect to see in two years pre-pandemic.
Seeing fewer kids walk through Pete’s Place’s door is not relieving to Mead or Genther.
Many organizations that provide services to homeless populations in northern Michigan identified fewer young people in need of support at the beginning of the pandemic. The number of identified young people have continued to lag behind numbers from pre-pandemic years.
“We don’t think that means there’s less homeless youth,” said Tara DeGroot, Youth Outreach Manager/Community Systems Liaison with Goodwill Northern Michigan. “We just think that the systems that used to report homelessness, the interactions they had with social workers, with school counselors, dropped off.”
Abby Jordan, who is the homeless liaison with the Students in Transition Empowerment Program (STEP) at Traverse City Area Public Schools, said that, during the 2020-21 school year, TCAPS’ STEP program identified about 100 fewer students than they had in previous years. STEP provides support to K-12 students who lack adequate or consistent housing.
“I definitely know last year, we lost some kids,” Jordan said. “Whether they were un-enrolled because of attendance or just not participating online or whatever the case was, we didn’t have the opportunity to serve as many kids last year.”
During the 2020-21 school year, Jordan said her office was short-staffed and struggling to track down students that needed STEP’s services while also making sure that the kids in their program were having their basic needs met.
In order to catch some of the kids who may have fallen off their radar, Jordan said STEP is going over a list of families identified from years prior to make sure that they have the support they need. STEP is also making a concerted effort to reconnect with local organizations, she said.
DeGroot’s position as Community Systems Liaison with Goodwill Northern Michigan was created as a result of the frayed connections between services and agencies caused by the pandemic.
She works closely with area social workers, local schools, mental health providers, child welfare workers, the local juvenile justice system and organizations in the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness to identify more homeless youth and help them get connected to the services they need.
With daily in-person activities, such as school, sports, church and counseling, being shifted to virtual or put on pause altogether, more homeless youth have slipped through the cracks and been left unidentified by vital programs and services that would help lift them out of homelessness.
A key factor in this is that homeless youth are more difficult to identify than adults experiencing homelessness because they are less likely to be homeless on the street, DeGroot said.
Some also may hide their homelessness for fear of the stigma.
“Youth homelessness tends to look more like: staying on a different person’s couch every night or staying with one friend for a couple nights, another friend for a couple nights, maybe a night in the truck,” DeGroot said. “So they bounce around from good-intentioned parent to good-intentioned parent without really being identified.”
Even though schools are mostly back in person, organizations like Pete’s Place still are not seeing a rebound in kids being identified and brought to their emergency services.
This school year, the number of students identified as eligible for STEP in TCAPS has bumped back up — to about 300 students — but Jordan thinks there’s still a way to go.
“There’s definitely an increase of at least identifying and servicing kids this year,” Jordan said. “Do I think it necessarily is correlated to a rebound from COVID? I don’t think we’ve seen a full rebound yet.”
It is likely that there are more kids who have had to continue working and are not able to come back to school just yet, Jordan said. She added that it is also difficult to get people to care about helping the most vulnerable populations when the pandemic has made such a negative impact on so many people’s lives.
A large part of the problem could also be a drop-off in knowledge of available services, DeGroot said.
“For a long period of time, kids became unaware of the services,” DeGroot said. “Social workers became unaware of the services, teachers became unaware or forgot about the services.”
Many complications can come from not identifying, as early as possible, young people experiencing homelessness.
Madison Thompson, the homeless program supervisor for the greater Grand Traverse Area with the Northern Michigan Community Action Agency (NMCAA), said one of NMCAA’s more prominent initiatives is focusing on identifying homeless youth “upstream” to keep people from becoming homeless long-term or chronically homeless.
Long term or chronic homelessness can be traumatic, she said.
“When folks don’t have their basic needs being met, it kind of puts us into this survival mindset where we’re constantly just trying to survive the day and we can’t necessarily focus on other areas of our life, like doing well in school or social factors of engaging and connecting with others, all things that we know really impact the emotional well-being of people,” Thompson said.
And, the longer people go without vital services, the harder it can be for them to get services, such as housing, addiction treatment or counseling, in a timely manner. Organizations like those that make up the coalition advocate for homeless youth as they navigate complicated systems, DeGroot said.
Back at Pete’s Place, Genther and Mead have plans ahead to raise awareness about the services Pete’s Place offers.
“We have a couple of things in the works,” Genther said. “But mostly it’s people going to put flyers up, connecting back with like the (Students in Transition Empowerment Programs) and the counselors at the schools and kind of rebuilding that connection — getting back in the schools ourselves and having a physical presence there was something that we haven’t been able to do for quite some time.”
Those interested in seeking shelter at Pete’s Place can call their 24-hour crisis hotline (231-922-4800) anytime and speak to the on-call worker about their situation.
For more information on programs and services in the area for people experiencing homelessness, go to endhomelessnessnmi.org or call the Coalition’s 24-hour call center: 1-844-900-0500.
