TRAVERSE CITY — When a homeless person dies it forces a community to look anew at what can be done to prevent such an unnecessary death.
So says Ashley Halladay-Schmandt, director of the Northwest Coalition to End Homelessness.
“There’s a level of responsibility, an urgency to create housing options for people experiencing homelessness,” Halladay-Schmandt said.
A 58-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, died in a Grand Rapids hospital this week after being burned in a fire at a homeless encampment in Traverse City on Feb. 24, according to local authorities. An autopsy will be done by the Western Michigan medical examiner in Kalamazoo to confirm the man’s identity and cause of death, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
“This gentleman lost his life for no other reason than he was homeless,” Halladay-Schmandt said. “People do not want to live outside. People do not want to be homeless.”
Capt. Keith Gillis of the Traverse City Police Department said they know who the man is, but his name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified, something that is proving difficult because the man was homeless. Police do not believe his death is suspicious, he said.
Gillis said it’s often difficult to find family members if a person is homeless because they are not employed, don’t have a residence or a lot of things a person would normally have. He said police usually try to look for some kind of attachment, such as where a person is from, in their computer system, which sometimes works and sometimes doesn’t.
“Sometimes, we have to look with people that knew him to try and locate the family member. Part of the problem is when you’re dealing with a homeless person the people that have contact with him are also homeless. So, finding them is difficult as well,” Gillis said.
In 2019 a 26-year-old man died on a stone bench in the vestibule of Grace Episcopal Church off Washington Street. Alcoholism was listed as his cause of death, but he was homeless.
Thirteen people died in the county in 2020 while living on the streets and last year there were 12, said Ryan Hannon, community engagement officer for Goodwill Northern Michigan. In years past that number has been as high as 30, he said.
The 58-year-old’s death was sad and senseless, Hannon said. At the same time, it drives his passion for ending homelessness.
“We know how to end homelessness and it’s through housing,” said Hannon, who said local organizations have had success moving people into housing. The problem is that there isn’t enough housing, he said.
The fire took place at what is known as The Pines, a wooded area near 14th and Division streets where several of the area’s homeless people live in tents.
The man was sleeping on a couch by an open campfire at about 8 p.m. when it caught fire, according to Traverse City Fire Chief Jim Tuller. When the man didn’t wake up, people nearby pulled him off the couch and called 9-1-1. He was transported to Munson Medical Center before being airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital.
The temperature that evening was 22 degrees, but the wind chill factor lowered it to about 5 degrees, making hypothermia a risk. Hypothermia takes place when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it and begins to set in when a person’s temperature falls below 95 degrees.
According to the National Coalition for the Homeless, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, hypothermia kills about 700 homeless people each year in the United States.
Tuller said firefighters were surprised homeless people were out there because the area is usually a spring, summer and fall encampment.
“The reason people are living in The Pines or are staying at Safe Harbor or at the Goodwill Inn is largely because we don’t have nearly enough affordable housing,” said Mike McDonald, board chairman for the shelter that is open during the colder months.
“We’ve got to do something about the housing problem here in Grand Traverse County,” he said.
While shelters are available in the county, some people opt to remain outdoors. Halladay-Schmandt doesn’t know why.
“Homelessness is really hard to understand if you’ve never experienced it,” she said. “People are dealing with very traumatic things while they’re living on the streets and sometimes they don’t want to be around 80 people.”
Safe Harbor has 82 beds and has been averaging 60 to 70 people per night, McDonald said. Nearly half of them have jobs, he said.
“There has never been a night we’ve had to turn anybody away in the five years we’ve been operating because of capacity,” McDonald said. “We can’t make people come to Safe Harbor, nor can we make people stay.”
There is no alcohol allowed on the premises, but someone can come in if they’ve been drinking or using drugs. They will be asked to leave if they become unruly, he said. But that is not the norm, he said.
People who are homeless sometimes are stigmatized as alcohol abusers who don’t want to work, he said.
“That’s just not so,” McDonald said. “The majority of our people are good people. They just don’t make enough money to have a home.”
