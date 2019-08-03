TRAVERSE CITY — Daniel Mainz lives and works in New York but he takes a week of vacation to volunteer at the Traverse City Film Festival.
Mainz, a southeastern Michigan native, said the family frequently took trips “up north” — to Traverse City, Elk Rapids, Gaylord and elsewhere — when he was a kid. During the festival, he stays at his parents’ home in Leelanau County.
“It’s a team effort,” he said. “My mother and father both volunteer. It’s a great way to show off your city and the region.”
Mainz said he has been at other venues and done a variety of jobs, but he found his place several years ago at the Bijou By the Bay Theater.
“It’s a nice location — right on the water,” he said. “The Bijou is much more laid back than Front Street, with the crowds and noise. It’s an extra layer of chaos we don’t get.”
He serves as a day shift manager from about 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year he is responsible for concessions — a first for the decade-long volunteer. He said duties include popping popcorn, selling beverages, talking to attendees and “making sure the register works.”
“I’m kind of a jack-of-all-trades,” he said. “I’ll do everything. I like to roam around and fill in the gaps.”
Though he does not always make time to see the films, he said he tries to add them to his Netflix queue when he gets home.
Mainz encourages people to find him or another volunteer if they want to get involved, as it takes a lot of help to run the Film Festival.
