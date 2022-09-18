KINGSLEY — Tiffany Smith has big ideas for her new science class.
Worm farms, hydroponic gardens, terrariums, a greenhouse, sustainable cooking, bird houses and visits from farmers are all on the list of exciting projects and lessons she has in her head for her fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth graders this school year.
But before they can watching anything grow or harvest any foods, they need to build and plant, which was the focus of the class during the first two weeks of the school year.
Smith’s new class at Kingsley Middle School is called “Sustainable Science,” an exploratory science class about the human impact on the environment that brings in the basics of life science.
In back-to-back morning class periods, Smith will teach her class of fifth and sixth graders and her class of seventh and eighth graders how to grow food and generate power with recycled materials.
“It’s all that idea of utilizing what’s out there,” Smith said.
At least, that’s the long-term vision. Students brought in some recycled materials to start with, but, since the class is just starting, Smith added some new materials into the mix. But, hopefully, they will be able to reuse them year-after-year, she said.
At their lab tables, with their protective goggles on, students used plastic straws, plastic containers and cotton balls, to put together straw aeration hydroponic kits during Smith’s Wednesday morning seventh and eighth grade class. They stuck the straws through the lids of the containers, placed seeds in the cotton balls, affixed the cotton balls to a hole in the container lid and filled the containers with water.
Students chose between basil, cilantro and dill to grow.
They then blew through the straws to send carbon dioxide into the mineral-rich water. As they did so, Smith explained what they students were actually doing, relating it to a lesson from the day prior.
“So, that’s called aerating it,” Smith said. “So we’re going to have to do this every day when you walk in — blow some bubbles.”
Once the kits were done, Smith’s students placed them under the grow lights that she has running along the bottoms of her classroom cabinets. They hung onto the straw wrappers — those will make good food for the worms in the worm farms Smith is hoping they’ll start and eventually sell to anglers.
After just a few days, Smith said she expects to see some growth from the seeds.
At the end of the class period, Smith played a video about vertical farming — where farmers grow crops in an indoor environment without soil. The students will also soon have lessons on wind power and solar power.
Smith’s students said they were looking forward to eating the food that they eventually grow and talking about how they may use the herbs they just planted.
Some students said they have experience planting things like tomatoes and strawberries before. Others even have parents who are farmers, Smith said.
Smith has a grand vision of starting a greenhouse with her students, but for now, they have four hydroponic garden towers that they plan to grow tomatoes, lettuce and herbs in, using donated seeds from Ark Seeds. The hydroponic gardens were received through a grant from Chartwell, the company that runs Kingsley’s cafeteria kitchen.
Seventy-five percent of what they grow in the classroom will go to the lunchroom for all of the middle schoolers to eat.
Smith is also plans a visit from SNAP-Ed, an educational program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, to teach her students about sustainable cooking, with some of the basil that they grow. She hopes to bring in local farmers to talk about organic farming and non-organic farming, and the positives and negatives of both, and possible do site visits.
While she has all these ideas, Smith said she recognizes that all the different projects she has planned — the gardens, the worm farms — may be a failure. Even then, her students will have still learned a great deal about earth science and sustainability.
Smith said she tries hard to implement hands-on lessons and labs in her classroom. They help her students learn better, she said.
“When you take a kid and you put them into a situation that they have to solve, their brain starts going off like crazy,” Smith said.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools throughout the country shifted completely remote, students and teachers had to rely heavily on technology to connect with their students. After that period of heavy reliance on technology, Smith said she wanted to get her students away from screens and engage them with more hands-on and applicable lessons.
Showing students how to do things like plant their own food to cook and eat or tend to a farm of worms crawling through dirt and feasting on compost helps students wrap their heads around the science better, and it gets them excited about it, too, she said.
“We spend enough time on technology, and I’d rather the kids learn by doing so they’re getting into it and they realize that this stuff is fun,” Smith said. “How else are we gonna build engineers and future farmers?”
