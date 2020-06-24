TRAVERSE CITY — Two burglaries have Grand Traverse County investigators busy.
The first spurred two calls to police -- at 11 p.m. Monday and again at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The matter drew deputies to a home off Laura Drive in Garfield Township, according to information released by Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Capt. Randy Fewless.
The homeowners, a husband and wife, told deputies they'd hosted a homeless man Monday and discovered in the evening that he, along with several of their belongings, had disappeared.
A Bluetooth speaker and pairs of shoes were among the missing items — the couple found the speaker in their yard, and the shoes were found on the road nearby. They initially declined to pursue charges.
But at about 4 a.m. the couple awoke to a blaring car alarm. They searched their yard but found no evidence of anything suspicious and returned to bed, Fewless said.
In the morning, they found their back door was ajar and several pairs of shoes and some clothing had been taken, Fewless said.
Investigators still are searching for the suspect, a 27-year-old man.
He's likely to face charges of larceny and home invasion, according to Fewless, athough a report on the case isn't yet complete.
A call about another break-in rang in at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.
In that incident, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Collins Amusements, off North Keystone Road. The caller, who owns the business, told investigators someone had broken into the former Younkers store and vandalized vending machines. The building has been used as storage by two vending machine suppliers since the store’s closing, according to information released by sheriff's officials.
Padlocks on a back entrance to the building had been broken, and several machines sustained smashed access panels. Deputies discovered both the machines’ prizes and cash boxes had been raided.
The building’s owner told deputies they suspect the burglary happened sometime between Friday and his Tuesday report.
Burglary tools were recovered from the scene.
The matter remains under investigation.
