TRAVERSE CITY — The TC Boom Boom Club canceled its July 4 fireworks over West Grand Traverse Bay for health and safety reasons.
"The uncertainty of ensuring a safe environment during a pandemic cast a dark cloud over this great American tradition," said TCBBC Board President Tim Hinkley in a statement.
This event usually coincides with the National Cherry Festival, which was canceled in April.
The fireworks show is expected to return in 2021, the TCBBC statement read.
The nonprofit raises funds for the fireworks with a mission to "light up the sky."
