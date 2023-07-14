BENZONIA — Management of a residential development on Crystal Lake, where spring rains preceded an erosion violation, continues to vex local residents.
“We have a daily bird’s-eye view of what these people have done to the hillside,” said Jan Kelly, explaining how she lives in Benzonia Township, directly across the lake from the development.
“We would implore you guys to make sure you are holding their feet to the fire,” Kelly said.
Kelly was among several property owners who expressed concerns about Sunkissed Hills, eight, large two-story homes on the south side of the lake, and asked whether officials adhered to local ordinances when issuing permits.
About 30 people crowded into the township hall during a recent regular meeting of the West Benzie Planning Joint Planning Commission, where a zoning administrator confirmed he’s still waiting for engineering drawings from the developer.
The Terra Innovations development has been beset with problems, as detailed in prior public meetings and in emailed communications between local and state officials.
At one point last year, Jason Barnard, Benzonia Township’s supervisor, who also holds the job of zoning administrator for Benzonia and Platte townships, told a state environmental official that the project had been a “complete nightmare.”
At issue now is a private road some local officials and residents said was built without a permit, while Project Manager Jon Gallagher said it was simply re-categorized from an access road to a private road and Terra promptly responded.
Local regulations call for a developer to secure a special land-use permit from the planning commission prior to building a private road. Barnard previously said this one was already mostly built, so the developer has been allowed to continue to use it while working through the permitting process.
There are now drawings of the private road, Barnard told planning commissioners, but they had yet to be reviewed — also known as “stamped” — by Terra’s contracted engineer.
Some planning commission members grumbled to Barnard that it had taken Terra too long to hire the engineer, that he just came on the job and should have been contracted months ago.
“I guess my first question is, why don’t we have engineered-stamped drawings?” Planning Commission Chair Matt Wieber asked.
Construction of a possible retaining wall, and nearby retention ponds to contain runoff from the steep slope, were discussed.
“It sounds like they’re close to being stamped,” Barnard said.
Leaders with the Crystal Lake & Watershed Association, a nonprofit organization with about 800 members, have actively monitored the Sunkissed Hills development, and representatives were at the planning commission meeting to request specific updates.
The association will hold its annual meeting later this month, where one scheduled presentation will address the impact of land use on water quality.
Earlier this year, the association hired an attorney who researched local ordinances and, in March, wrote to the planning commission on the association’s behalf, asking commissioners to deny the site plan for the private road.
“The applicant has failed to present a stormwater drainage plan that addresses all of the above requirements, and that has been approved and sealed by a Michigan Registered Professional Engineer,” Traverse City attorney Kristyn Houle said in a letter dated March 14.
Terra has since contracted with a professional engineer; Gallagher told the commission he was unaware of any recent breaches of the erosion control silt fences and was investigating the use of hydroseed mulch to stabilize the slope.
One Benzonia Township resident, who identified herself as “Barb,” said she hoped the developer would install native plants, “and not the cute ornamental things people who come here on the weekends like.”
The Crystal Lake & Watershed Association meeting is free and open to the public and will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. July 22 at the Mills Community House.
