TRAVERSE CITY — A 60-day pause between Grand Traverse County and Bay Area Transportation Authority has been extended by up to 30 days.
The county board recently approved a measure to extend the deadline in a letter of understanding between the two, but attorneys have agreed to needing just 30 days to work things out, said BATA Executive Director Kelly Dunham.
The original deadline was today; the new deadline is June 11.
“We are continuing to work with the two county administrators and their legal counsel to determine if we can get to a resolution,” Dunham said.
County Administrator Nate Alger said he has met twice with Dunham and Leelanau County Administrator Deborah Allen. The first was a discussion between the three administrators on the process that would be used to come to a solution regarding two at-large seats that were added to the BATA board without input from the county board.
BATA’s bylaws and articles of incorporation were amended in February to support adding members who would balance county representation on the board.
The action resulted in BATA board Chair Richard Cochrun and Secretary Robert Fudge being charged with willful neglect of duty and of violating their fiduciary duty to the voter. Charges were leveled along party lines by the Republican-majority county board, which also sought to have them removed from their posts.
GTC Board Chair Rob Hentschel said the action diluted representation of Grand Traverse County on the BATA board. He said board members appointed by GTC board members — who are elected — is the best representation for taxpayers.
The additional seats would create a nine-member board, with the new at-large members chosen by BATA board members. The board is currently made up of four members appointed by the GTC board, including Cochrun and Fudge, and two by the Leelanau County board.
Leelanau County is not a party in the letter of understanding, but county residents support BATA with a millage.
“Leelanau County is encouraged by the parties’ having meaningful discussions and feels we should have time to work through the issues,” Allen said.
In a second meeting, county attorney Matt Nordfjord and attorney C. Nicholas Curcio, who represents BATA, sat in, Alger said.
Alger described the meetings as productive, saying they talked about the issues and worked through potential resolutions, although no action was taken.
Nordfjord proposed an intergovernmental agreement that “could be designed to undo all of this and (outline) how we go forward,” Alger said.
A GTC board hearing to remove Cochrun and Fudge was set for April 5, but was canceled after they filed an emergency complaint in 13th Circuit Court through Curcio, who was their attorney. He is no longer their attorney as he now represents BATA.
At that time the 60-day pause was put in place after Alger met with Dunham and the two signed a letter of agreement that no BATA members would be removed or appointed during that time period. Alger said the pause was not a reaction to the complaint, but to the adverse affect the issue was having in the community.
At the Feb. 23 meeting, Joe Underwood, who has been on the BATA board since January, was outraged, saying the move puts the authority of spending taxpayer dollars in the hands of people who are not accountable to elected officials.
BATA is an independent authority and gets no funding from the county. About 38 percent of its funding comes from the federal government, about 19 percent from the state, 34 percent from a voted millage, and the rest from fares and bus advertisements.
Voters in both counties in November overwhelmingly approved a five-year, 0.4788-mill tax that will bring in about $4.78 million this year.
GTC Commissioner Brad Jewett, who has been on the BATA board for about five years, has said the move was a way to cherry-pick members who would vote the way Dunham wanted them to vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.